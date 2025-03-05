Tinubu Appoints Two Permanent Secretaries

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of two new permanent secretaries in the Federal Civil Service to fill existing vacancies.

A statement Wednesday by Director, Information and Public Relations, Office of Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Eno Olotu, said the newly appointed officials were Mr. Adeladan Rafiu Olarinre and Mr. Mukhtar Yawale Muhammed representing Oyo State and the North-West geopolitical zone, respectively.

The statement said the appointments followed a rigorous and transparent selection process in line with the administration’s commitment to meritocracy, excellence, and competence in the civil service.

Olarinde and Muhammed bring a wealth of experience and expertise to their roles, which will further strengthen the delivery of public services and support the government’s development agenda.

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Didi Esther Walson-Jack, congratulated the newly appointed permanent secretaries and commended President Tinubu for his unwavering commitment to entrenching the principles of transparency, meritocracy, and professionalism in the civil service.

She stated that these appointments reflected the administration’s dedication to fostering a competent and results-oriented public service that meets the needs of Nigerians.