Olanipekun Proffers Solution to Socio-economic Problems in Nigeria

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

A former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN) has stated that the alteration of the judicial paradigm was orchestrated by the junta as a cover up for his extrajudicial exploits during one of the nation’s most turbulence era.

Olanipekun, who pointed this out while delivering his keynote address ‘Justice and Equity: Solution to Socio-economic Problems in Nigeria’, at the 11th annual public lecture to commemorate Pastor Enoch Adeboye’s 83rd birthday, argued that “principles of social justice and the assumptions of the conflict theory are useful in understanding and resolving the Nigerian challenge.”

The legal luminary described Adeboye “as a living legend, who has contributed so much to societal values, ethos, pathos, credo and its upliftment”

Speaking on the subject matter, Olanipekun insisted that the present structure of the Nigerian justice delivery system had significantly impacted on the equitable dispensation of justice.

He explains that “the institution of justice, though occupied exclusively by human beings, is linked inextricably with the divine. It is thus expected that the way justice is dispensed should be of great interest not only to the human society but also to the Almighty God, the creator of heaven and earth.

The foremost lawyer identified some recent controversial debates to include: the resumed Ogoni agitation, the controversial tax bills, and the clamour for creation of 31 additional states.

Highlight of the ceremony was a panel discussion which featured the Chairperson of Oyo State Anti-corruption Agency, Justice Eni Esan r

Rtd. and a retired Deputy Inspector General of Police, Pastor Leye Oyebade.

In their separate submissions they applauded Olanipekun’s encyclopedic lecture on justice and equity. They also aligned with Olanipekun’s position on the need for a new constitution

Olanipekun explained further that “justice and equity are like the proverbial elephant brought before a group of blind men who had never had the privilege of sight. They were individually asked to describe the elephant which they could only sense by touching. Each man felt a different part and described the elephant based on his limited experience.

“One touched the trunk and thought the elephant was like a snake; another felt the ear and believed it’s like a fan; the third touched the leg and said it’s like a tree; another felt the side and described it as a wall. One touched the tusk and thought it’s like a spear; and the last one felt the tail and believed it’s like a rope. All this lends credence to the fact that, what justice and equity might mean to one, might be construed by another as injustice.”

He stressed that justice and equity are sacrosanct ideals to humanity and they are the cornerstones ultimate safeguards of human rights, dignity and moral order in every society.

The keynote speaker said: “Social justice is a concept that evolved from religion. It is justice, not in the strict juridical sense, but in relation to the distribution of resources, opportunities, and privileges in society.”

According to him, “justice is rooted in confidence and the courts should abstain from doing anything that may erode the root of justice. The courts should enhance confidence in the administration of justice.

“The relevance of equity to justice could be explained in terms of ‘fairness’ and ‘good faith’ which are indispensable components of justice. Therefore, when contextually examined, it is only ideal to expect an intertwine between the concepts of justice and equity. Anything short of this, would naturally impeach the credibility of the system that has mid-wived such kind of ‘justice.’ Just like the blood and the blood bank, justice is as durable as its purveyor.”

In his remarks, Pastor Adeboye, who was represented by his wife, Pastor Folu Adeboye, urged Nigerians to take their destiny in their hands by being purveyors of good deeds that would give the country a systemic change for good.

He noted that it was time Nigerians begin to lead by example and not join multitude to do evil that would have a negative impact on the country.

“How much of what we have heard from Chief Olanipekun today are we going to apply? Talking about the Constitution of Nigeria, we can all rewrite it through our behavior. We must change the narrative by doing what is right. We must start from our homes, how we nurture our children and how we lead by example.

“Our judgment must be fair at all times. We must practice equity and Justice must be seen to be done always in our little affairs.

“Let us go back to the word of God and look at the life of King Solomon who applied wisdom when judged the case of the two women with children. Let us pray for wisdom for us and our leaders. There is nothing God cannot do.”

He commended Olanipekun for his “well researched” lecture, noting that no one could have given a better insights into the topic than he did.

“Your brilliant exposition and insights cannot go unnoticed .Nobody else could have done this except a lawyer like you.”