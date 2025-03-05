Charterhouse Lagos Breaks Ground for New Secondary School

Funmi Ogundare

Charterhouse Lagos recently held a groundbreaking ceremony for its secondary school, furthering its commitment to providing world-class British independent education in Nigeria.

The programme, attended by representatives of the Lagos government, highlighted the strong partnership between the public and private sectors in advancing educational opportunities.

Notable attendees included Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG); Folashade Ambrose, the Commissioner for Commerce, Cooperatives, Trade and Investment; Bolaji Ogunlende, Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, and Tolani Ali Balogun, the Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education.

Speaking on behalf of the governor, Salu-Hundeyin commended the school for its dedication to educational excellence.

“Charterhouse Lagos is setting a benchmark for what is possible in education in Lagos State. This groundbreaking signifies not only an investment in infrastructure but in the future of our children and the prosperity of the state,” said Salu-Hundeyin.

John Todd, Director of Education at the school, expressed excitement about the new chapter.

“Opening our secondary boarding school is a huge milestone. It marks the culmination of so many plans. No Nigerian family needs to travel overseas because they can benefit from a world-class British independent school education here in Lagos at Charterhouse Lagos,” he said.

He also emphasised the collaborative spirit behind the project, stating, “Having the governor commission our primary school and carry out the groundbreaking for our secondary school speaks to the strong partnership between public and private sectors. The level of excellence we have achieved in opening Charterhouse Lagos is a testament that in Lagos State, anything is possible.”