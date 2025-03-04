  • Tuesday, 4th March, 2025

Why FAAN Temporarily Closed MMIA Runway 18R/36L After 11-month Maintenance Shutdown

•Closure scheduled for March 3-4

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

Imperative rehabilitation work was the reason offered by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) for announcing temporary closure of Runway 18R/36L at Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

The closure, scheduled for March 3 and 4, comes just two weeks after the runway was reopened following an 11-month maintenance shutdown.

In a memo dated February 28, FAAN’s Head of Operations, J.U. Nwosu, cited safety concerns, stating that construction equipment at the A2 Taxiway-link could pose a hazard to landing and departing aircraft.

The memo addressed to the Airport Manager and the Regional General Manager for the Southwest Region stressed the necessity of the closure to prevent operational risks.

During the closure, the shorter domestic runway, 18L/36R, will handle all flight operations. While this runway is functional, its capacity constraints may lead to potential delays for both domestic and international flights.

FAAN has directed technical departments to enhance security, inspect facilities, and enforce 24-hour surveillance to ensure smooth operations.

