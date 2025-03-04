2025 Session of the Ondo Auto Rally to Rev Up Ilara-Mokin on April 19

Ilara-Mokin, Ondo State, is set to host the 2025 Ondo Auto Rally on April 19, 2025, at the custom-built racing tracks adjacent to the renowned Smokin Hills Golf Course.

Organised by the Work and Play group, led by Adeoye Ojuoko, this one-day motorsports spectacle aims to deliver exciting action packed motor rally while solidifying its reputation as a key driver of tourism in Ondo State and Nigeria.

Now in its eighth edition, the rally continues to grow in prominence, combining high-speed racing with sustainable, family-friendly activities. “Interest in the event keeps rising, and we’re committed to expanding the experience to ensure every attendee leaves with unforgettable memories,” said Ojuoko, President of Work and Play Promotions.

He added: “Our goal is to enhance the rally’s value, create sustainable experiences, and leave a lasting impression on participants and spectators alike.”

The event will feature over 100 racers, bikers, and motorsports enthusiasts from across Nigeria, tackling the challenging off-road tracks that have made Ilara-Mokin a hotspot for motorsports fans.

Beyond the races, attendees can enjoy a variety of activities, including exhibitions and interactive experiences, making it a dynamic day for all. For those seeking a full immersion, camping areas around the golf course will cater to bikers and tourists eager to embrace the festive atmosphere.

The Ondo Auto Rally has become a cornerstone of internal tourism in Ondo State, attracting thousands of visitors annually and showcasing the region’s natural beauty and sporting prestige.

Past editions have drawn top government officials, including governors and ministers, as well as celebrities who have taken to the track, highlighting the event’s widespread appeal.

With Work and Play continually innovating and expanding the rally’s offerings, the 2025 edition promises to be a must-attend event on Nigeria’s motorsports calendar.

“Whether you’re a racing enthusiast, a tourist, or simply looking for an exhilarating day out, the 2025 Ondo Auto Rally guarantees an unmatched experience,” concludes Ojuoko.