DEATH PENALTY FOR KIDNAPPERS

A decisive action is required to curb the escalating wave of kidnappings, argues ABIODUN OLUWADARE

The recent decision by the Edo State House of Assembly to approve death sentence as punishment for kidnapping is a commendable and long-overdue step in addressing one of Nigeria’s most pressing security challenges. Kidnapping has become an existential threat to national stability, eroding public confidence in the rule of law and the fundamental human right to freedom of movement. If left unchecked, it has the potential to destabilize not just individual states but the entire federation.

Nigeria, once a nation where people travelled freely without fear, has been gripped by a crisis of insecurity. The surge in kidnapping incidents has disrupted daily life, crippled businesses, and imposed severe emotional and financial burdens on victims and their families. The situation has deteriorated to the extent that many citizens now fear travelling even short distances, unsure if they will reach their destinations safely. This is a national disgrace that must be addressed with all available legal instruments.

Beyond the direct impact on victims and their families, the worsening security landscape has led to the militarization of daily life, with citizens increasingly relying on vigilante groups and paramilitary forces for protection. This fragmentation of security provisions weakens the state’s authority and fuels a dangerous cycle of violence.

The severity of kidnapping and its impact on society necessitate the harshest penalties. Criminals have turned kidnapping into a lucrative industry, operating with impunity and often enjoying the protection of influential backers. This has made the crime even more difficult to combat through conventional law enforcement measures. The reintroduction of the death penalty as a deterrent is not just necessary—it is a moral imperative.

Historical precedents support this approach. During the 1970s, the administration of General Yakubu Gowon implemented capital punishment for armed robbery. This firm stance significantly curbed the menace at the time, sending a clear message that the state would not tolerate acts that threatened public safety and order. Similar decisive action is required today to curb the escalating wave of kidnappings.

Furthermore, in countries where capital punishment has been strictly enforced for violent crimes, such as China and Saudi Arabia, crime rates have seen noticeable declines. While some human rights activists argue against capital punishment, the unique security situation in Nigeria demands exceptional measures. The right to life must be protected, but so must the right of innocent citizens to live without the constant fear of abduction and violence.

One critical but often overlooked aspect of the fight against kidnapping is the role of communication service providers (CSPs). Kidnappers frequently use mobile phones to communicate with victims’ families, coordinate their operations, and negotiate ransom payments. Unfortunately, telecom companies in Nigeria have not been proactive in leveraging technology to combat this menace.

In advanced nations, law enforcement agencies work closely with telecom providers to track and apprehend criminals. For instance, when U.S. troops successfully rescued a kidnapped American citizen in Niger State, intelligence gathering and real-time tracking played a crucial role. This raises the question: why are Nigerian telecom companies unable to provide similar support? With modern surveillance tools, geolocation technology, and call-tracking capabilities, CSPs can significantly aid security agencies in identifying and dismantling kidnapping syndicates.

Telecom companies must be held accountable for their role in national security. The government should enforce policies mandating real-time tracking of suspected criminals and require telecom firms to cooperate fully with law enforcement without unnecessary bureaucratic delays. Additionally, stricter regulations should be imposed on SIM card registration to prevent criminals from using unregistered or fraudulently obtained phone numbers to evade detection.

Kidnapping has had devastating effects on Nigeria’s social, economic, and political fabric. Families and communities have been torn apart by the trauma and financial strain of paying ransom for the release of loved ones. Trust among citizens has eroded, as individuals fear betrayal by those closest to them, given the growing trend of insider involvement in abductions.

From an economic perspective, crime has significantly discouraged both local and foreign investment. Investors, particularly foreigners, view Nigeria as a high-risk environment, leading to capital flight, job losses, and a weakened economy. The perception of insecurity hinders economic growth and development, creating a vicious cycle of poverty and crime. Businesses in states plagued by kidnapping, such as Kaduna, Zamfara, and parts of the South-South, have shut down operations, leading to further economic decline.

Politically, kidnapping has become a weapon used by opponents to intimidate and silence rivals. This has further eroded the democratic process and undermined national cohesion. A country where political figures are abducted with ease is one where democracy is under siege. The recent abduction of traditional rulers, religious leaders, and political candidates points to a disturbing trend where governance is being influenced by criminal elements.

While Edo State has taken a bold step, this initiative should not be confined to just one state. All states in the federation should swiftly enact similar laws prescribing capital punishment for kidnappers and their accomplices. More importantly, the National Assembly must take decisive action by enacting federal legislation that standardizes this penalty across the country.

A uniform legal framework will ensure that kidnappers do not simply migrate to states with weaker laws. A national approach will close legal loopholes and strengthen the collective resolve to combat this growing menace. Additionally, such a measure must be accompanied by stricter border control policies to prevent the influx of arms and foreign mercenaries who aid criminal gangs in their operations.

While capital punishment is a strong deterrent, it must be complemented by robust law enforcement and judicial processes. Security agencies must be equipped with advanced surveillance technology, intelligence-sharing mechanisms, and specialized anti-kidnapping units to ensure effective prevention and prosecution. The deployment of drones, biometric identification systems, and artificial intelligence for crime tracking should be prioritized.

Furthermore, the judiciary must expedite trials of kidnapping suspects to ensure swift justice. Delays in prosecution undermine the effectiveness of stringent penalties and embolden criminals. A combination of legal deterrence, proactive policing, and judicial efficiency is essential to winning the war against kidnapping.

Equally important is addressing the root causes of kidnapping, which include unemployment, poverty, and weak governance structures. The government must implement social intervention programs targeting at-risk youth, providing them with alternatives to criminal activity. Community policing and intelligence gathering should also be strengthened to prevent crimes before they occur.

The Edo State House of Assembly has set a precedent that must be emulated nationwide. Kidnapping is not just a crime; it is an existential threat to Nigeria’s security, economy, and democracy. The time for mere rhetoric is over. Nigeria must act decisively, and the adoption of the death penalty is a crucial first step.

The federal and state governments must demonstrate the political will to implement this measure without compromise. This is not about cruelty; it is about justice, deterrence, and the restoration of national security. If Nigeria is to reclaim its position as a safe and prosperous nation, the era of treating kidnappers with leniency must end. The time to act is now.

Col Oluwadare (rtd) writes from

Department of Political Science,

Nigerian Defence Academy,

Kaduna