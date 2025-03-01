Treat My Wife With Respect, Natasha’s Husband Tells Akpabio 

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

High Chief Emmanuel 0. Uduaghan, the husband of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has asked President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, to treat his wife with respect and dignity.

Uduaghan stated this in a statement he issued in Abuja on Saturday.Senator Natasha had in an interview on Arise News Channel accused Senate President Akpabio of sexual harassment.

Her husband, High Chief Uduaghan, in a statement said, “I had Initially resolved to refrain from commenting on the ongoing dispute between my beloved wife, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, and the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

“ However, recent developments have compelled me to issue this statement. it is clear that certain sentiments are being stirred up unnecessarily, distracting from the serious underlying allegations, which should concern every discerning individual with sound family values.

“Without prejudice to the ongoing legal proceedings. I wish to emphasize that my wife wes duly elected by her people due to the immense love, respect, and confidence they have in her and she is committed to delivery quality representation to her district and the Nation at large.

“She is a devoted wife, and the bond we share is deep and unwavering. She has always remained truthful, even in the face of adversity.

“My wife has confided in me about her interactions with the Senate President, whom I considered a family friend. In response, I approached the matter with the utmost maturity and responsibility, as it is my duty as a traditional leader who has immense respect for constituted authority and upholds core family values, foster peace and harmony.

“ I personally met with the Senate President and respectfully urged him to extend the courtesy and respect my wife deserves, white also honoring the friendship between us. We reached an understanding and agreed to resolve the issue amicably.

“However, despite this agreement, my wife continues to express concerns about the harassment she has endured from the Senate President.

“I have unwavering faith in my wife’s loyalty and am fully committed to our marriage, which is grounded in love, compassion, and mutual respect. | would never trade her for anything, as she is the greatest joy of my life.

“I now respectfully urge the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Senate President to treat my beloved wife with the respect and dignity she truly deserves while the relevant authorities and the court determine the underlying issues.”