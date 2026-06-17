After Owo, Katsina Death Sentences, Kogi Court Rules Man Arrested by DSS for Kidnap, Murder of Neighbour Must Be Executed

A High Court of Kogi State has sentenced a man arrested by the Department of State Services (DSS) to death for kidnapping and murdering his neighbour, a hotel proprietor in Obajana.

The judgment came barely 24 hours after a Katsina State High Court sentenced a female arms courier arrested by the DSS to death and less than two weeks after a Federal High Court in Abuja imposed the death penalty on four men arrested by the Service for their roles in the June 5, 2022 terrorist attack on St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State.

The Kogi Court, presided over by Justice Abdul Nicodemus Awulu, on Tuesday found Jibrin Halilu guilty on charges of conspiracy and kidnapping, contrary to Sections 12, 6(1), and 4(3)(a) of the Kogi State Kidnapping and Other Related Offences Prohibition Law, 2023.

The court subsequently sentenced Halilu to death.

According to the prosecution, Halilu and other members of his armed gang stormed Everready Hotel in Angwa-Tiv, Obajana town, on March 23, 2023, and abducted the proprietor, Uche Andrew Offo.

Although Offo’s family paid the N2.5 million ransom demanded by the kidnappers, the victim was nevertheless killed.

The DSS prosecutor told the court that operatives of the Service arrested Halilu on December 4, 2025.

A source familiar with the investigation said DSS findings revealed that while in captivity, Offo was able to identify Halilu, his neighbour, as one of those involved in his abduction.

“DSS investigations revealed that, while with his abductors, Offo was able to identify Halilu, who happened to be his neighbour, as being part of those who kidnapped him. That was when Halilu, despite the N2.5 million ransom he collected from Offo’s family, still killed him.

“Further investigations by the DSS also linked Halilu and his gang to the April 2, 2023 kidnapping of one Ibrahim Abdullahi, a resident of Oshokoshoko Community in Lokoja, from whom the gang collected a N5 million ransom,” the source said.

The Kogi and Katsina convictions followed a June 3, 2026 verdict by a Federal High Court in Abuja which sentenced four men to death for their roles in the June 5, 2022 terrorist attack on St Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State.

The court sentenced Idris Abdulmalik Omeiza, Al Qasim Idris, Jamiu Abdulmalik and Abdulhaleem Idris to death by hanging for the attack, which resulted in the deaths of more than 40 worshippers and left over 100 others injured.

Commenting on the convictions, a source said: “These convictions mark a significant run of courtroom victories for the DSS, reinforcing the message that those who engage in terrorism, kidnapping and armed violence will not only be caught, but will be prosecuted and made to face the full consequences of their actions.”