Group Lauds Akpabio’s Leadership, Says He’s Defender of Niger Delta

The Niger Delta Development Agenda, (NDDA), has lauded the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, as the defender of the Niger Delta, commending him for his exemplary leadership role at the National Assembly.

At a media briefing Thursday in Abuja, the group said was general knowledge that the fulcrum of our nascent democracy is the independence and viability of the legislature in Nigeria without which we would have only reinvented our gory past.

“The viability of our legislature, hence, is predicated on how well it represents the interests and yearnings of Nigerians.

Rl“Sometime in August, 2023, as a group, the Niger Development Agenda (NDDA), raised alarm over the fact that the 10th Senate, under the leadership of Senate President Godswill Akpabio, constituted 74 standing Senate Committees and made not even one senator from Delta State Chairman of any committee,” Iteveh Nur’ Ekpokpobe, NDDA convener stated in his statement.

The group noted that while “it hailed the constitution of these committees, we frowned at the fact that as many as the committee are, almost every state was allocated the chairmanship of a committee except Delta State.

“With our focus only on South-South Nigeria, out of the 74 committees, Cross River State got Three (3), Rivers State – Two (2), Akwa Ibom State – two (2), Edo State – one (1), Bayelsa State – (1), while Delta State got – zero (0).

“Even as we lamented and appealed, we understood that the appointment of Senators as members and chairmen of committees was the prerogative the Senate President.

“We also understood that a bulk of the senators were first timers and their appointments were largely influenced by their internal politicking at the time of the election of Senate President. Months into the leadership of the Senate, there have been several committee reshuffles”.

Speaking further he said; “These reshuffles have seen senators who were mere members of committee become vice chairmen and eventual chairmen of committees. This move reflects the leadership acumen of the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, obviously hinged on inclusiveness”.

On the issue of the recent reshuffling of the leadership of the House committees, where Senator Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan from Kogi State was removed as Chairman of the Senate Committee on Local Content, and Senator Joel Onowakpo Thomas from Delta State was announced as the new chairman of the committee.

The group said that; “that singular move has been the underlining theme behind the shambles coming out of the Senate throughout the week.

“First, the Niger Delta Development Agenda, hereby describe the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio as the Defender of the Niger Delta. We wish to commend him for his leadership acumen in bringing the chicken home to roost.

The group said Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan has enjoyed the privilege of heading the Local Content committee because of her marital affiliations to the Niger Delta region. Nothing more and nothing less. If the senate leadership which made her a chairman decides to remove her as Chairman, it is rather distasteful of her to throw tantrums as she is doing.

“The contribution of the Niger Delta region to the economic development of our beloved country cannot be overemphasised. The Chairmanship of the Local Content Committee provides ample opportunity for interaction with all stakeholders in the oil exploration sector, hence it would be tantamount to great disservice if this all-important portfolio is given to anybody outside the Niger Delta Region.

“Again, while we see the Senate Committee leadership reshuffling as timely and necessary, we hail Senate President Godswill Akpabio for protecting the Niger Delta Region.

“In the same vein, we reiterate that the appointment of members and chairmen of committees are prerogative of the senate leadership, thus, the vilification of the senate leadership whose benevolence, Senator Natasha has enjoyed is rather distasteful and undignifying of his distinguished personality.

“We urge her to embrace the reality of privilege to serve her in-laws, and should respect the region further by sheathing her sword”, it said.

“Internal politics have been played. It favors you sometimes and goes against you some other time. When it favours you rejoice and utilise it; but when it goes against you, embrace it as one of those times and forge ahead.

“In all the NDDA commends the leadership of the Senate for listening to our call by giving Delta State a committee to oversee. We urge Niger Deltans and Nigerians by extension to give necessary support to the 10th Nigerian Senate.

“This activity, today, would be incomplete if we fail to recognise and give a minute silence to one of the greatest leaders to have emerged from the South-South Region of Nigeria, Chief Edwin Kiagbodo Clark. While we pray for the repose of his soul, we send our heartfelt condolences to the family,” Ekpokpobe said.