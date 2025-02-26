Kogi Tasks Citizens to Safeguard Public Infrastructure for Rapid Development

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

The Kogi State Government has called on its citizens to actively protect public infrastructure in their communities to sustain the state rapid development.

The state Commissioner for Information and Communications, Mr. Kingsley Fanwo, made this call while speaking in Lokoja yesterday emphasized that “the real owners of public infrastructure are the people, and it is incumbent upon you to protect them.”

Fanwo highlighted the significant progress achieved over the past year under the leadership of Governor Usman Ododo.

According to him, “Our administration is building on the achievements of previous governments and opening up new channels of development.

“From roads and educational institutions to commercial facilities and water supply networks, Kogi State is witnessing a transformation.

“Our water infrastructure has improved tremendously, particularly in major cities, thanks to the tireless efforts of the state Ministry of Water Resources.

“However, while the government is committed to serving the people, real progress occurs when citizens take ownership and protect the infrastructure in their areas. This not only preserves our gains but also enables us to channel resources into other critical areas.”

The commissioner also highlighted the administration’s commitment to rural development through extensive projects led by the Kogi State Community and Social Development Agency.

“We are currently upgrading over 150 primary healthcare centers to provide secondary healthcare services in rural communities. These investments, costing billions of naira, must be safeguarded by the people for the benefit of all,” Fanwo stressed.

He further urged the citizens to report any instances of vandalism through the Ministry of Information and Communications, which will escalate such cases to the office of the State Security Adviser.

“You can report issues by contacting 07073167729, and be rest assured your identity will remain confidential,” he said.

This call to action underscores that Kogi State’s development is a shared responsibility. By protecting public infrastructure, citizens ensure that the fruits of progress continue to benefit all, paving the way for a brighter future for the state.