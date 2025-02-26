Bauchi Gov Recommits to Strong, Virile Media Industry

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, has reiterated the commitment of his administration to strengthening the media industry in view of the crucial role of broadcasting in national growth and development, especially in a democracy.

He also emphasised that the state remains a strong advocate for press freedom, media development, and responsible journalism.

The governor was speaking yesterday at the 80th Broadcasting Organizations of Nigeria (BON) Meeting held in Bauchi with the theme: ‘The Broadcast Media in the Era of Economic Downturn – The Way Forward’.

The governor highlighted various initiatives his administration has undertaken to enhance the performance of state-owned media organisations, particularly the Bauchi Radio Corporation (BRC) and the Bauchi Television Authority (BATV).

Mohammed commended BON for choosing Bauchi as the host city for this gathering, noting that the state remains a strong advocate for press freedom, media development, and responsible journalism.

The governor charged journalists to uphold the core values of objectivity, transparency and accountability through truthful reportage of events for sustainable growth and development.

He lamented that in 2019, his administration inherited a very dilapidated media infrastructure which necessitated the intervention of his administration to immediately get the stations back on air.

The National Chairman, Broadcasting Organizations of Nigeria (BON) and Director-General, Nigeria Television Authority (NTA), Salihu Abdulhamid Dembos, lauded Mohammed towards the success of the General Assembly. Represented by Alhaji Yusuf Isa , he said that the theme was deliberately chosen to enable stakeholders deliberate on the best way to improve media operations amid the global challenges in the industry.

In his remarks, the Executive Secretary of the Broadcasting Organizations of Nigeria (BON), Yemisi Bamgbose, appreciated the collective effort of the delegates for making it to the general assembly in spite of harsh economic conditions of the country.

He also commended the Governor Mohammed for doing so well to improve the living standards of the people of the State considering the many infrastructure development across the state.

He then charged media professionals to always live up to the expectations of reaching out to the people.

The Managing Director/CEO of News Agency OF Nigeria (NAN), Ali M Ali; National President of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Alhassan Yahaya, among others, presented goodwill messages, stressing the importance of media in enhancing democracy.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Bauchi State Commissioner of Information and Communications, Usman Shehu Usman, said that the BON 80th General Assembly would open a new chapter of broadcast revolution giving the huge resources expended on the state owned media organisations.