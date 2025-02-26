Anambra 2025: Obiora Okonkwo Submits APC Nomination Forms

•Promises to win guber primary, main election

Frontline aspirant for the Anambra State November 8, 2025 off-cycle governorship election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prof. Obiora Okonkwo, has returned his completed expression of interest and nomination forms to qualify him to contest the party’s April 5, primary, expressing confidence he would emerge the party’s candidate.

Okonkwo, who arrived the national headquarters of the APC in Abuja in a glamorous carnival-like fashion with drummers, was received by thousands of his supporters who stormed the secretariat in many buses.

His arrival at exactly 1.24pm with multiple supporters bearing posters with same inscriptions eulogising him as the choice and supporting his aspiration grounded vehicular and human activities along Blantyre Street housing the APC Secretariat, throwing the headquarters into a frenzy with many dancing to various musical bands.

Addressing newsmen, Okonkwo boldly declared that by the grace of God, he would not only win the APC primary but also the main election in November 8, to give Anambra new lease of life.

He said: “I want to tell you that after praying, seeking God’s face, we have successfully submitted the completed forms. We have no doubt that we have entered other phase of the race and that we will be declared the winner after the primaries by God’s grace.”

“Yes, power belongs to God and having submitted the forms, I totally submit to the will of God. What I am assuming is that an earthquake will erupt in Anambra to remove the rudderless incumbent governor.

“We will win Anambra for the APC. We will bring the state and the South East into the APC fold.”

On why he is confident, Okonkwo said: “I am the only aspirant coming from Anambra Central, the zone where AC and ACN held sway before the party transmuted into APC. Returning to APC is a home coming for me and I am happy to be home. God made it possible for AC and ACN to win elections in Anambra Central before, using me and other men of goodwill to actualise them.

“I hope to lead the campaign and be on the ballot paper. We already have the advantage and with the support of the party and God Almighty, APC will win Anambra State governorship election.

“We have only gotten pain, sorrow and agony from Governor Chukwuma Soludo instead of his promise to reproduce Taiwan, Hong-Kong and Japan in Anambra.

“Why did it take him this long to start doing something about the insecurity in the state? It is medicine after many deaths and the spirit of those who lost their lives will not forgive us if we give Soludo second term ticket.”

On the speculations that the presidency may have entered into an agreement with the state governor to deliver 25 per cent to President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election, Okonkwo dismissed it, saying: “This is the time for Anambra people to pay him back. Soludo claimed that he worked for President Tinubu during the presidential election but he did not.

“He only worked for himself. We have it on good authority that the letter written by the presidential campaign of the APC to him for a courtesy visit on him by Mr. President but for 10 times, the Chief protocol of the governor did not intentionally meet them to receive the letter.

“And for that reason, he could not meet the President for a handshake when he came for the campaign.

“Allowing to him to win with the support of APC from Abuja, means plucking your eyes and giving it to him to see based on the promise that he will deliver 25 per cent for Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election. Why should you go for 25 per cent when an APC sitting governor can make him win landslide?

“We will never fall into that APGA gimmick anymore. Our president is a true party man and know that he cannot sabotage the party. We have heard that story but our message to him is that we are not buying into that APGA gimmick.

“There are no such arrangements. We know that APGA was led by Dim Chukwuemeka Odimegwu-Ojukwu, but today, there is no APGA but Solutions.”