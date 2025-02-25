Wale Tinubu: Oando to Drive Investment Dialogue at 2025 Energy Summit

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





Oando Plc will participate as a Silver Sponsor at the eighth edition of the Nigeria International Energy Summit (NIES) 2025, scheduled to take place from February 24 to 27, 2025, a statement from the company has said.

Scheduled to be held at the Presidential Banquet Hall, Aso Villa, and Abuja Continental Hotel, Abuja, this year’s summit is themed “Bridging Continents: Connecting Investors Worldwide with Africa’s Energy Potential.”

According to the statement, the event will provide a critical platform for Oando to showcase its commitment to attracting global investment and driving sustainable energy development across the African continent.

“As a Silver Sponsor, Oando will leverage NIES 2025 to highlight its strategic initiatives designed to foster international collaboration and propel Africa’s energy sector forward. The company’s participation underscores its dedication to supporting Nigeria’s energy transition while connecting global investors with the continent’s vast energy opportunities,” it added.

A key highlight of Oando’s involvement will be the participation of its Group Chief Executive, Wale Tinubu, in a high-level panel discussion titled: “Transformative Deals and Nigeria’s Upstream Future.”

He is expected to feature alongside esteemed industry leaders, including Gbenga Komolafe, Commission Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) and Tony Attah, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Renaissance Africa Energy.

Others are: Roger Brown, Chief Executive, Seplat Energy PLC; Ufoma Immanuel, Chief Executive Officer, Chappal Energies; and Mallam Mele Kyari, Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) NNPC Limited.

Wale Tinubu will share his insights on the strategic deals shaping Nigeria’s upstream sector and its potential for global investors, drawing on the company’s recent acquisition of Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC) from Eni in August 2024 and its award of Block KON 13 in Onshore Kwanza Basin, Angola in January 2025.

Further demonstrating Oando’s expertise, Dr. Ainojie ‘Alex’ Irune, Managing Director, Oando Energy Resources Nigeria Limited (OERNL), will contribute to a panel discussion focused on “Structuring Global Investments: De-risking Energy Projects in Africa,” the statement added.

He will be speaking alongside Oladapo Filani, Chief Executive Officer, Waltersmith Petroman Oil Ltd; Samaila Zubairu, President/Chief Executive Officer, Africa Finance Corporation; Olumide Ogunfowora, Founding Partner, Argentil Capital Partners and Ali Garba, Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, Akufai Capital & Equities, LLC.

Others include: Oluwafemi Ogunbi, Executive Director/Chief Financial Officer, Esso Exploration and Production Nigeria Ltd; and Hector Marcus, General Manager, Shell Energy Nigeria, focusing on strategies to mitigate risks and attract global capital to African energy ventures.

Oando Clean Energy (OCEL), the company’s renewable energy subsidiary, will also have a significant presence at the conference as Hadiza Adukonu, Vice President of Opportunity Maturation and New Ventures, OCEL, will participate in a panel dissecting “Energy Efficiency, a Step to Sustainable Development in the African Energy Sector.”

She will be speaking alongside Lilian Madu, Regional Business Development Manager, AVEVA Select West Africa; Dr. Victor Ekpenyong, Chief Executive Officer, Kenyon International West Africa Co. Ltd; and Dr. Vincent Ajilo, President/Group Chief Executive Officer, Ajivin Group of Companies, to discuss strategies for enhancing energy efficiency and promoting sustainable development.

It noted that the NIES 2025 is anticipating over 5,000 participants from 45 countries, and will feature 12 key plenary sessions, 20 special high-level presentations, and six technical workshops.