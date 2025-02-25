Annulment of June 12 Election: Arrest, Prosecute Babangida Now, Says Group

Segun James

The Resource Centre for Human Rights & Civic Education (CHRICED) has expressed its deep concern and outrage over the recent launch of the autobiography of former military dictator, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida(rtd), titled ‘A Journey in Service.’ In the book, Babangida admitted and acknowledged that Chief MKO Abiola was the rightful winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election.

Based on this admission, CHRICED said the former military president should be arrested immediately and prosecuted.

The NGO, in a statement by its Executive Director, Dr Ibrahim Zikirullahi, lamented that the annulment of the election, which was widely regarded, both domestically and internationally, as the most free and fair electoral process in Nigeria’s history, was a disservice to the nation.

The group said: “Yet, it was annulled without any justification during Babangida’s regime as military Head of State, a decision that has left an indelible mark on the nation’s democratic journey. Babangida’s candid admission of his role in the annulment of the June 12, 1993 elections paints a vivid and troubling picture. It evokes the image of a criminal who, after committing heinous acts of theft and violence, brazenly takes pride in his misdeeds, all while being celebrated as a hero by those around him.

“This disconcerting scenario is not merely a reflection of individual moral failure; it is emblematic of a broader societal malaise.”

“The fact that former heads of state and the current president were present at the launch event further exacerbates the situation, casting a shadow over the collective dignity of the Nigerian populace. Their attendance serves to normalize and even endorse actions that have historically been viewed as deeply damaging to the fabric of our democracy.

“This gathering of political figures at such a contentious event underscores a troubling erosion of our nation’s moral and ethical values. It raises critical questions about accountability and the principles that should guide our leaders. Instead of confronting the past with the seriousness it deserves, the presence of these officials can be interpreted as a macabre celebration of the misfortunes that have befallen the nation; overlooking the pain and suffering caused by the annulment and the subsequent political turmoil, reducing a significant chapter in Nigeria’s history to a mere spectacle.

“Moreover, this event highlights a disturbing trend in which the lessons of history are not only forgotten but actively disregarded. The normalization of such criminal confessions and the celebration of figures associated with past injustices signal a dangerous precedent. It implies that those who have wielded power irresponsibly can continue to do so without facing the consequences of their actions. This not only undermines the quest for justice and reconciliation but also diminishes the hopes of a populace yearning for genuine leadership and accountability.

“In essence, the juxtaposition of Babangida’s admission with the presence of esteemed political figures at the launch event serves as a stark reminder of the challenges facing Nigeria. It calls into question the integrity of our political institutions and the values that underpin them. As the nation grapples with its past, it is imperative that we reflect on the implications of such events and strive to foster a political culture that prioritizes truth, accountability, and the dignity of all citizens. Only then can we hope to rebuild trust and move towards a more just and equitable society.”

CHRICED said it wishes to remind General Babangida of the profound and tragic consequences that arose from the annulment of the June 12 presidential election results, a decision that led to the loss of countless lives and the suffering of many.

“The struggle for the validation of the June 12 mandate was marked by the arbitrary detention of numerous pro-democracy activists, who were imprisoned solely for their courageous efforts to restore the democratic will of the Nigerian people. Tragically, many of these activists never returned alive, their fates sealed by a regime that sought to silence dissent.

“We must not overlook the thousands of workers and student union activists, protesters, and innocent Nigerians who faced brutal repression in the aftermath of the election’s annulment. Many were shot, killed, or injured as they stood up for their rights and the democratic principles that were so violently undermined. The memories of these individuals, who sacrificed so much for the cause of democracy, should not fade into obscurity.

“Moreover, we must remember the many pro-democracy advocates who were forced into exile during this tumultuous period. Their lives were irrevocably altered as they fled the oppressive environment that sought to crush their voices and aspirations. The struggle for democracy came at a steep price, and the scars of that struggle remain etched in the collective memory of the nation.

“The unresolved murder case of Dele Giwa looms large as a haunting reminder of the dangers faced by those who dared to challenge the status quo. His assassination, shrouded in mystery and impunity, underscores the urgent need for accountability and justice in a society still grappling with the consequences of past atrocities.

“Additionally, we cannot forget the plight of Chief MKO Abiola, who endured arrest, prolonged detention, and ultimately death under suspicious circumstances. He faced baseless charges of treason and attempts to overthrow the military government, all for the simple act of advocating for the realization of the June 12 mandate that had been rightfully bestowed upon him by the Nigerian electorate. His legacy is a testament to the resilience of the human spirit in the face of tyranny,” it said.