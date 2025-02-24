NAHCO Wins NCAA’s Aviation Industry Champion Award

The Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc (NAHCO Plc) has announced that it has been awarded the prestigious Aviation Industry Champion Award by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

The award was given to NAHCO when the regulatory authority marked its 25 years with a gala nite recently in Abuja, recognizing the handling company as a service provider in the aviation value chain which has consistently provided innovative support services in the sector.

The NCAA acknowledged that NAHCO has played a crucial role in facilitating the growth of the Nigerian aviation industry through its dedication to providing world-class aviation, passenger and cargo handling services and consistently setting the benchmark for operations excellence.

Receiving the award, the GMD/CEO, NAHCO Plc, Mr. Olumuyiwa Olumekun, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to excellence. He stated, “This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team. We remain committed to providing world-class aviation handling services and contributing to the continued growth and development of the Nigerian aviation sector.”