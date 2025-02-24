EqualyzAI Launches to Advance AI Innovation for Africa

Agnes Ekebuike

EqualyzAI, a groundbreaking African-centric artificial intelligence (AI) start-up, has officially launched in Nigeria, with a mission to bridge the gap in AI innovation for emerging markets.

By leveraging hyperlocal multimodal datasets created in collaboration with native language speakers, EqualyzAI is developing AI models tailored to the African context, ensuring that the continent’s diverse languages and cultures are integral to global AI advancements.

Founded by Dr. Olubayo Adekanmbi and Dr. Ife Adebara, EqualyzAI aims to address the underrepresentation of African languages in AI-driven solutions. The company’s approach focuses on creating agentic AI models that not only understand African dialects but also process text, speech, images, and video content in a culturally relevant manner.

A seasoned technology leader Adekanmbi, with a track record of innovation at MTN and Airtel Africa UK Limited, has been instrumental in shaping AI learning and research across the continent. As a Global Grand Challenge winner for his work on Large Language Models (LLMs), he has played a key role in fostering Africa’s AI ecosystem through Data Science Nigeria.

Speaking at the event, Adekanmbi emphasised the importance of AI that understands Africa’s unique contexts. “Our goal is to ensure that AI solutions are built for Africans, by Africans, to address our specific challenges. AI should not only speak our languages but also empower communities through relevant, context-aware solutions,” Adekanmbi said.

Adebara reinforced the significance of linguistic inclusion in AI development. “With over 2,000 languages spoken across Africa, we cannot afford to let our linguistic heritage be erased by technology. By integrating African languages into AI models, we are not only preserving culture but also creating new opportunities for education, business, and social impact,” Adebara said.