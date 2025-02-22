Stakeholders Rally Support for Lottery Initiative, ‘Owo-Ojumo’

Stakeholders in the gaming and entertainment industries have rallied support for innovative lottery initiative, ‘Owo-Ojumo’, at its grand launch.

The launch which was attended by top Nollywood filmmakers, including respected Producer Patrick Doyle, marked a significant milestone for the architect of the initiative, Raffle Lottery Investment Limited.

Doyle, a veteran and respected Nollywood producer, expressed his enthusiasm for the initiative, stating that it has made him reconsider his stance on lotto staking.

“I had promised myself never to stake my money in any bet, but when the Owo-Ojumo model was explained to me, I had to reconsider my stance. I now have committed to this lottery because of its model and the demography of people it is targeted at,” he said.

Chairman of Raffle Lottery Investment Limited, Tayo Orekoya emphasised the initiative’s potential to positively impact the lives of Nigerians. “Owo-Ojumo is a concept that we are grateful has finally come to light, many thanks to the Lagos Lottery Board for their support and certification. Our goal is to help extend the value a N200 ticket can give the ordinary guy on the street.”

The initiative’s unique features, including daily, state-wide, and national draws, as well as a loyalty draw, were highlighted by Orekoya. Winners of the draws will receive their winnings directly into their bank accounts.

Chief Executive Officer of RLI, Vincent Goldfinger announced that the official maiden daily draw for the service would be held on Saturday, March 1st, 2025.

“We are ready with our partners and vendors are on standby too to begin the sales of the lottery ticket. The Lagos State Lottery Board, First Bank, Parallex Bank, and Globus Bank have all presently bought into the project and are ready for our formal rollout with us as well,” he said.

The event also featured actors Yemi Blaq and Ayo Adesanya, who conducted the official first sale for the purchase of the lottery ticket.