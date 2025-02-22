Osun Election: PDP Wins All 30 LGAs

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Chairman of Osun State Independent Electoral Commission (OSSIEC), Barr. Hashim Abioye, Saturday night announced that PDP candidates had won all the 30 local government chairmanship seats across the state, including Modakeke area office, and all 332 councillorship seats.

According to him, “to this effect, by the power conferred on me as the chief returning officer of OSSIEC, I hereby declare them as duly elected chairman of their respective LGA.”

The OSSIEC Chairman noted that the Local Government election had been successfully concluded. It was conducted in compliance with constitutional provisions, extant laws, regulations and guidelines.

He said, “From the available results as obtained from the field, the candidates of the PDP in 332 wards emerged as winners, and I as the chief returning officer of the commission hereby return each and everyone of them as duly elected councillors of their wards.”

“The election was conducted to fill the existing vacancies in 332 wards in the state and 30 LGAs of the state.”

He affirmed that the election was contested by 18 political parties and the result had been submitted to the commission.

Abioye stressed, “I want to apologise once again to the media community for inability to provide accreditation materials. It was simply because police sealed our head office where the materials were kept, up till now, police have refused to give us access.”