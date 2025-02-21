House to Probe Allegations of USAID Funding of Boko Haram

uliet Akoje in Abuja





The House of Representatives has resolved to investigate the recent allegations by a US Congressman that USAID was used to fund activities of Boko Haram and other insurgency groups in Nigeria

The House has set up a Special Committee to investigate the activities of non-governmental organisations in Nigeria, their real identities, sources of funding and what they spend their money on.

The lawmakers further urged the federal hovernment to engage with the U.S. Government through its Committee on Foreign Affairs to obtain a formal clarification on the matter and has also mandated its Committees on National Security and Intelligence, Defence, Foreign Affairs, and Inter-Governmental Affairs to investigate the activities of Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) operating in Nigeria, their identities, sources of funding, and how their funds are utilized.

These resolutions followed the adoption of a motion under urgent public importance, titled: “Motion of Urgent Public Importance on the Need to Investigate the Allegation by U.S. Congressman Scott Perry “That the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Has Allegedly Funded Boko Haram and Other International Terrorist Organizations” moved by Hon. Inuwa Garba at plenary on Thursday.

Garba expressed grave concern over Congressman Scott Perry’s recent claim that USAID had been involved in funding Boko Haram and other terrorist groups operating in various countries.

He noted that Perry made the claim during the inaugural hearing of the U.S. House Subcommittee on Delivering on Government Efficiency, alleging that “$697 million (was spent) annually, plus shipments of cash funds in Madrasas, ISIS, Al-Qaeda, Boko Haram”

Garba emphasized that, given Boko Haram’s dominant presence in northern Nigeria, it is reasonable to assume that the group may have significantly benefited from this alleged funding.

“If true, this allegation raises serious national and international security concerns, particularly regarding external influences on Nigeria’s fight against insurgency and terrorism.”

He further stressed that Nigeria has battled terrorism for over a decade, committing substantial resources to counterterrorism operations while seeking international cooperation and that the crisis has resulted in significant loss of lives, destruction of property, and the displacement of over one million citizens.

“Leaving the allegation uninvestigated could undermine Nigeria’s sovereignty, compromise national security efforts, and erode public confidence in the country’s fight against terrorism.”

Following the adoption of the motion, the House mandated its Committees on Legislative Compliance, National Security and Intelligence, Foreign Affairs, Inter-Parliamentary Relations, and Defence to ensure compliance with this resolution and report back to plenary within four weeks for further legislative action.

It called on the media and the general public to remain vigilant and provide relevant information to assist security agencies in combating terrorism.

Addressing journalists after plenary session, Hon. Garba described the allegations as “deeply troubling and warranting a thorough investigation,” given Nigeria’s prolonged suffering from the devastation caused by Boko Haram and other extremist groups.

He cited statistics indicating that USAID had spent approximately $2.7 billion in Nigeria between 2022 and 2024. “However, to our dismay, this expenditure did not meet our expectations,”

Garba expressed confidence in the House Committee on NGOs, led by Hon. Victor Uguzor, to conduct a comprehensive investigation and emphasized the need to verify the claim.

“If true, this allegation raises grave national and international security concerns, particularly regarding external influences on Nigeria’s fight against insecurity. Over the years, this crisis has resulted in significant loss of lives, widespread destruction of property, and the displacement of more than one million citizens.”