Qatar Strengthens Bilateral Ties With Katsina 

•Health, education, development top priorities

•Ambassador unveils Qatar street in Katsina

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Qatari Government has expressed its readiness to deepen bilateral ties with the Katsina State Government in the fields of education, health and infrastructural development.

The Qatar Ambassador to Nigeria, Dr. Ali Bin Ghanem Al-Hajri, revealed this shortly after inaugurating Qatar Street, a road named after the country by Governor Dikko Umaru Radda.

He said the bilateral ties would enable the Qatari Government and the Katsina State Government to explore and expand the health, education and infrastructural sectors of the state.

He explained that the Qatari Government would also harness Katsina’s abundant opportunities in agriculture, sports, cultural promotion and economic development in the renewed bilateral ties.

Describing Katsina as the mother-house of the Hausa culture, language and people, the Qatar Ambassador to Nigeria commended Radda for naming a street after Qatar.

He said: “We had a successful meeting with the governor and all leaders of the state on the future of Katsina State. We will be working together in the areas of health, education, infrastructure and bilateral relationship.

“Katsina is the mother-house for the Hausa culture, language and people, and I am happy to be here in the middle of the Hausa heritage. I also thank the governor for naming a street in the state after Qatar.”

Earlier, Governor Radda’s Special Adviser on Banking and Finance, Bilkisu Suleiman, said the Qatari Government and the state government have, over the years, been working in the areas of health and education.

She added that the naming of the road after Qatar would further strengthen the already existing bilateral ties between both parties and bring more developmental projects to the state.

The ceremonial inauguration of the road, located at the Government House Roundabout, was graced by the Katsina team of equestrian sportsmen, traditional boxing teams, and musical groups who entertained the visitors.