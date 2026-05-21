Julius Agenmonmen Foundation, Haven Optical Bring Free Medical Outreach to Ikota, Lekki

The Julius Agenmonmen Foundation (JAF) has once again demonstrated its unwavering commitment to bringing free healthcare services to underserved communities in Nigeria, this time taking its annual free medical outreach to Ikota, Lekki, Lagos.

Executed in partnership with Haven Opticals, the two-day outreach saw about 1,000 community members receive free, quality healthcare services across a range of specialties including dental care, eye care, laboratory tests, general consultations, counselling and pharmacy services. For many of the beneficiaries, it was their first access to this level of care.

The response from the community was overwhelming. Beneficiaries expressed deep gratitude, many moved by the simple reality that something as critical as a medical consultation had come to their doorstep at no cost.

Volunteers, who participated in the outreach, echoed a clear message to all Nigerians: don’t wait until you are sick. Regular health checkups are not a luxury — they are a lifeline. Catching health challenges early, they urged, can make the difference between a manageable condition and a full-blown crisis.

An Expression of Our Faith

For the co-founder, Julius Agenmonmen, Group MD of Brandlife Limited in Nigeria, and Brandlife Limited in Kenya, the outreach is personal and deeply spiritual.

Speaking at the outreach, Julius expressed his heartfelt gratitude to God for making the outreach possible, describing it as a tangible expression of his and his wife’s faith.

“This is us demonstrating God’s love to humanity,” he said. He also shared that the foundation was established in 2023 after he turned 60, born from a deliberate decision to give back to the communities around him.

A Vision That Keeps Growing

Dr. Uche Agenmonmen, co-founder and driving force behind the foundation’s healthcare mission, shared an ambitious vision for what lies ahead.

She outlined plans to expand the scope of services offered at future outreaches to include HIV testing, prostate cancer screening, and a broader range of comprehensive healthcare interventions. Beyond outreaches, the foundation is also working towards establishing health centres in more communities and underserved areas across Nigeria, creating sustained, year-round access to care.

Uche also called on Nigerians to come on board and join their efforts towards providing healthcare for underserved communities across Nigeria.

Building on a Strong Foundation

JAF’s Ikota outreach adds a new chapter to a story that has already touched thousands of lives. In 2024, the foundation carried its health initiative to Ubulu-Uku in Delta State and Uromi in Edo State, reaching over 2,000 community members in partnership with Zuri Health. That same effort also led to the donation of state-of-the-art eye diagnostic equipment to St. Camillus Hospital in Uromi, a hospital with deep personal significance to Agenmonmen, who was born there.

The Ikota outreach is a continuation of that legacy, and for JAF, the work is far from over. The foundation is already looking ahead to its next outreach, with plans to reach even more communities and bring even more Nigerians into the fold of free, quality healthcare.