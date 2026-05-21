When Bloodshed Becomes Routine and Nigeria Grows Numb to Terror

Once upon a time, terror in Nigeria felt distant to many Southerners. Today, highways, schools, farms, and rural communities across the Southwest increasingly echo the fears long familiar in the Northeast. As kidnappings and massacres spread with chilling frequency, an even darker question emerges, has Nigeria started normalizing bloodshed and fear? Adedayo Adejobi reports.

There was a time when a major terror attack in Nigeria could stop the nation emotionally in its tracks. People argued passionately in buses and market squares. Newspapers carried screaming headlines for days. Student groups marched angrily through campuses. Civil society organisations mobilised protests. Religious leaders thundered from pulpits. The nation mourned loudly because the violence still felt abnormal.

Today, something far more disturbing is happening. Massacres now arrive almost rhythmically. Another highway ambush. Another village raid. Another school attack. Another kidnapping. Another grieving family negotiating ransom payments in silence. Another government condolence statement swallowed quickly by the next tragedy.

The killings continue, but the outrage weakens.

Barely days after the horrifying attacks linked to Ogbomoso, reports emerged of another abduction along the Ogbaku Ejemekwuru Road, where armed men reportedly intercepted travellers and dragged several victims into nearby forests. Across parts of the Southwest and Northeast, fear is no longer episodic. It is becoming woven into ordinary life.

Drivers now calculate danger before choosing roads. Parents worry each morning when children leave for school. Farmers increasingly abandon lands lying too close to forests. Entire communities adjust movement around fear the way people once adjusted around weather.

And perhaps that is the real national tragedy.

Not merely that terrorists continue attacking vulnerable Nigerians, but that the country itself appears to be adapting psychologically to permanent insecurity.

Nigeria is slowly becoming a society where bloodshed no longer shocks the public conscience with the intensity it once did.

That normalisation should terrify every serious political leader in this country.

For more than a decade, Nigeria has battled overlapping waves of terrorism, banditry, communal violence, mass abductions, and organised rural terror. According to multiple conflict monitoring groups and security assessments, tens of thousands of Nigerians have died from terrorism related violence over the last ten years. Millions have been displaced internally. Entire communities across Borno, Zamfara, Katsina, Benue, Plateau, and parts of the Northwest have lived through repeated cycles of displacement and fear.

But what once felt geographically distant to many Southerners is increasingly becoming a national psychological condition.

The Southwest, long perceived as relatively insulated from insurgent style violence, now carries growing anxieties of its own. Rural highways increasingly provoke fear. Local vigilante groups expand because communities feel exposed. Stories of kidnappings travel quickly through churches, mosques, markets, and family WhatsApp groups. Fear has become conversational.

This is no longer simply a Northern crisis. It is no longer somebody else’s tragedy.

And yet, the national response feels strangely muted. Where is the sustained outrage that once followed attacks of this magnitude? Where are the coordinated student protests, the civic pressure campaigns, the relentless public anger that once forced insecurity to dominate national discourse for weeks?

Perhaps Nigerians are exhausted.

Years of violence have produced a dangerous emotional fatigue. Citizens already overwhelmed by inflation, unemployment, and economic hardship now consume horror almost mechanically. A massacre trends briefly online. Public sympathy surges temporarily. Then attention shifts.

The cycle repeats.

That silence now extends across institutions that once positioned themselves as the moral voice of national resistance. Student unions that previously mobilised aggressively over insecurity appear subdued. Civil society outrage feels fragmented and inconsistent. Pressure groups speak sporadically. Even political actors who once weaponised insecurity as proof of governmental collapse now sound more restrained because power now resides in their enclave.

A country that gradually stops reacting to bloodshed risks losing something deeper than outrage. It risks losing moral sensitivity itself.

This is what makes President Bola Tinubu’s famous 2014 criticism of the Jonathan administration so politically haunting today.

At the height of Boko Haram’s brutal insurgency in the Northeast, Tinubu condemned the government in blistering terms, declaring that “the festering Boko Haram attacks on the northeast and massacre of innocent citizens is concrete proof that Nigeria has no government.”

At the time, many Nigerians agreed with him. Communities were under siege. Schoolgirls had been abducted. Bombings dominated national life. Insecurity became one of the most powerful political weapons deployed against the Jonathan administration.

Today, history quietly circles back with uncomfortable questions.

If mass abductions continue spreading across highways and rural communities, if citizens increasingly organise survival around fear, if schools remain vulnerable, if terror groups continue operating with confidence across multiple regions, then Nigerians are entitled to ask whether those same standards of accountability still apply.

These are not partisan questions. They are governance questions.

Nigeria allocates enormous sums annually to defence and security. Over successive administrations, hundreds of billions of naira have flowed into military operations, weapons procurement, intelligence coordination, and national security infrastructure. Yet insecurity continues mutating geographically and tactically.

Citizens naturally ask difficult questions.

Why do kidnappers still operate with such audacity on major roads? Why do rural communities increasingly rely on informal vigilante networks rather than visible state protection? Why do attacks repeatedly expose intelligence failures? Why does terror appear more decentralised despite rising security budgets?

Government cannot merely govern through reassurance alone. Nigerians have listened to repeated promises that terrorists were being defeated, weakened, or technically dismantled. Yet ordinary citizens still travel roads with fear sitting beside them like an invisible passenger.

Still, reducing Nigeria’s security crisis to partisan blame alone would also be intellectually dishonest.Terrorism and organised violence thrive within deeper structural failures. Weak local policing systems, porous borders, youth unemployment, corruption, arms trafficking, ungoverned forest regions, and the collapse of effective rural state presence all feed the crisis.

But complexity must never become an excuse for normalisation.

Somewhere tonight, families are waiting beside silent telephones hoping kidnapped relatives will call. Somewhere, a farmer is calculating whether survival is worth another journey to his land. Somewhere, students are studying beneath the shadow of fear. Somewhere, grieving communities are burying loved ones while the nation moves quickly to the next headline.

These are not abstract statistics.

They are human lives slowly disappearing into national exhaustion.

This is the moment for governors, traditional rulers, security institutions, religious leaders, civil society groups, and political actors across party lines to recognise the deeper danger unfolding before the country. Terror does not only kill people physically. Over time, it also erodes a nation psychologically. It weakens trust. It shrinks hope. It conditions citizens to expect fear as part of daily existence.

And once a society begins emotionally adjusting to permanent insecurity, recovery becomes far more difficult.

Because ultimately, the true measure of any government is not merely the sophistication of its speeches or the brilliance of its political messaging. It is whether ordinary citizens can sleep peacefully, travel roads safely, send children to school confidently, and return home alive.

That is the foundation of the social contract.

And every attack that passes without sustained national outrage weakens that contract even further.