Civil Service Commission Delegated Powers and the Decentralized HRM Debate

By Tunji Olaopa

Recently, the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC) began the preparation for the implementation of the FCSC Strategic Plan (2026-2030). When the 10th Commission was inaugurated by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (PBAT) in December 2023, it was with a marching order that was specific and straightforward. The FCSC was charged by the president to “…competently facilitate the transformation, reorientation and digitization of the federal bureaucracy to enable, and not stifle, growth and enhance private sector participation in the development of the Nigerian economy, in full adherence to the Renewed Hope agenda.” The FCSC took this marching order seriously because it connects not only with the Tinubu administration’s objective of transforming democratic governance through the Renewed Hope Agenda. It is also fundamental to the constitutional mandate of the FCSC to serve as the gatekeeping structure that facilitate the transformation of the civil service into a vocational, value-oriented and efficient institution for delivering public good to Nigerians. In other words, the FCSC stands at the juncture where it straddles the urgent imperative to institutionally reform the civil service system, and the need of the Tinubu administration to better the lives of Nigerians through a democratic governance system that delivers public good efficiently.

As a mean of articulating the trajectory of change management that would bring the marching order alive, the FCSC commenced preparation in 2024 with a critical repositioning plan that was meant to do some house-cleaning in preparation for the strategic plan and the extensive reform framework that is meant to transform the structural, institutional and procedural dynamics of the civil service system in Nigeria. As the FCSC begins the critical processes that informs the phases of implementing the strategic plan, I consider it quite significant to weigh in on a fundamental issue that bears on the constitutional powers of the civil service commissions at both the federal and state levels, and how such powers can be deployed in the pursuit of institutional reforms and systemic performance and productivity. This is my pedagogical intention in this piece: What is the constitutional limit of the powers the CSCs have? How can these powers be deployed in the pursuit of institutional reform, performance and productivity? What insights can we gain from global best and smart practices and administrative discourse? How can these practices and discourses be adapted to Nigeria’s administrative context? These are some of the issues I hope this piece can engage with to enlighten my colleagues, and administration scholars on the significance of the role of the federal and state CSCs, especially in the ongoing efforts to factor into the Renewed Hope Agenda of the Tinubu administration.

A fundamental part of the institutional reform process has to do with how powers are legitimated, owned and delegated for effective and efficient performance. And this has a significant import for the FCSC and the implementation process that is about to be jumpstarted. Modernizing the operational dynamics, procedures, structures, processes and regulations of the FCSC requires also speaking to its constitutional powers and how they are to be deployed for an effective planning and implementation. How then should the federal and state CSCs handle their constitutional powers? How do the MDAs fair in the calculation of constitutional authority? How should HR function be delegated if the CSCs take hold of the full powers conferred on them by the Nigerian constitution? These questions feed into the global discourse on the centralization and decentralization orientations in HR functions.

To concede, the significance of the gatekeeping mandate of the CSC calls for putting a very tight leash on the human resource functions involving recruitment, hiring, promotions and discipline. Putting in place a centralized operational procedure, through a central personnel agency, sounds like a crucial administrative structure that ensures that the civil service system is gatekept in ways that insulate it against corruption, patronage and politicization while consolidating the highest standards of meritocratic practices. And it stands to reason therefore that CSCs would assume that it behooves them to decide whether to decentralize their constitutional powers or retain it within a centralized framework that the constitution permits them to. Unfortunately, administrative realities concerning human resource governance and the health of the system do not often favor our most idealistic aspirations.

In history and in administrative discourse, the centralization and decentralization orientations have never been straightforward. This is because the choice between whether the HR functions should be decentralized or left to a central agency has often been mediated by ideological considerations which allow the policy framework of government to either conform to a liberal-market philosophy or a more centralized guided governance model. In this sense therefore, it becomes immediately clear why even the discussion of the question of whether HR function can best be performed functionally and efficiently by a centralized or decentralized arrangement is not settled either in scholarly circle or as administrative praxis.

Those who favor the centralized HR function have on their side the capacity of a decentralized function to quickly capitulate to corrupt practices that endanger the very gatekeeping function of the CSCs. However, such a concern must not be allowed to overwhelm two critical facts. One, the relationship between centralization and decentralization, especially in the administrative practices of many states, lies on a continuum. Even though the centralized human resource governance commenced with the British understanding of the CSC, the post-World War II CSCs had to contend with a lot of administrative developments like the expansion of the role of the state, the emerging complexity in development management due to globalization, and especially the emergence of the new public management (NPM) in the 1980s. Within the British Commonwealth sphere, the NPM demonstrate how the centralized model of the HR function led to slow recruitment and poor HR accountability. And this became the basis of the resolution that managers must not only be allowed to manage, they must also be enabled to do so if they are to be held accountable for performance outcomes and results that make the lives of democratic citizens better.

The pragmatic way administrative history has demonstrated is to bifurcate the responsibility for the constitutional mandate of the CSC in its responsibility for HR functions in the MDAs. This becomes necessary because a central agency that takes charge of HR decisions over the entire system often demonstrate an inefficient sense and understanding of the reality on ground in local units and their critical needs especially in terms of effective staffing decision as well as employee dynamics concerning performance management and administrative accountability. Thus, CSCs often take a centralization path when it comes to the staffing decisions of senior staff as well as the administrative matters concerning ethical matters. But issues regarding the day-to-day personnel management, operational staffing and administrative duties and responsibilities are decentralized and left to the discretion of line ministries and departments. The singular point that favors decentralization of HR decisions and function is that it focuses on achieving the organizational efficiency that locates decision-making effectively at service delivery points, especially closer to the citizens.

This solution however needs to be factored into administrative contextual circumstances. Nigeria is a good example. One fundamental dimension of the Decree 43 of 1988—which backstopped the Babangida Civil Service Reforms—is the decentralization of personnel management to line ministries that will transform the civil service system into a professional and performance-oriented institution. This enabled Ministers to act as accounting officers, creating professionalized, line ministries in-house personnel management boards. In other words, as political appointees, the ministers were constitutionally empowered to handle recruitment, promotion, and discipline. Unfortunately, the reform initiative met with lots of underlying landmines that eventually weakened it. There was, for instance, widespread politicization of the senior level positions which in turn led to decreased job security and ultimately a weakened career structure in the bureaucracy. The heightened political interference reduced the neutrality that CSCs originally protected. The decentralized model dispersed internal management control to individual ministries and departments, and as such got these standards either weakened or inconsistent. This led to widespread administrative abuses, ethnic discrimination.

But then, decentralization also has a critical role to play within the ongoing push in the Nigerian administrative communities to consolidate democratic governance. In other words, and despite the loud limitations of the decentralizing imperatives of HR function in the CSCs, there are critical reasons for keeping the decentralization of HR functions in focus. One, as we noted earlier, decentralization gives effective push to the NPM axiom that demands that managers must be given the necessary discretionary power and jurisdiction to manage effectively. Two, decentralization has also become one of the core planks of democratic governance which any administrative system must reckon with if performance is to be achieved. However, given the shortcomings enumerated earlier, this administrative decentralization of HR functions by the FCSC would have to be done in such a manner that would critically unravel the anomalies of the Decree 43 of 1988.

To get a heads-on with the discourse, we need to move ahead and beyond the centralization and decentralization debate, and focus on a series of critical operational questions that enables the FCSC, for example, to articulate the framework for implementing the current strategic plan. These questions speak to how the centralization and decentralization can feature within the context of constitutional powers of the CSCs: (a) how extensive should decentralization of HR function be? (b) which HR functions should be established with service-wide standards? (c) what HR functions should be delegated to individual line ministries to perform? (d) what should the role of the CSCs be in a decentralized system however extensive or limited? These questions serve a formidable function in helping the federal and state CSCs to construct a serious framework of administrative praxis. That is to say, it is with questions like this that the discourse can be contextualized within the administrative context of the Nigerian state and her civil service system. The questions enable the federal and state CSCs to mediate the strong points of the provision of the constitution and the constitutional powers granted the CSCs.

This pedagogical reflection is meant to keep us abreast of the singular challenge of fully and efficiently implementing the strategic plan that puts the FCSC in a capability readiness position to chart a path that enable her to reform the human resource dynamics as a first step towards situating itself within the transformation of the ethos, professionalism and operations of the civil service vocation. The key point is that taking over the full constitutional powers to centralize the HR functions of the CSCs would be an administrative and institutional mistake. It would fly in the face of global practices, and would only be repeating the errors that many states across the world are running from. More than this, the Renewed Hope Agenda is too critical for this administration for the CSCs not to take some fundamental cues from administrative discourse.

*Prof. Tunji Olaopa is the Chairman, Federal Civil Service Commission, Abuja