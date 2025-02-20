APC Mourns Afenifere Leader, Pa Adebanjo

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has mourned the passing of elder-statesman and leader of the pan-Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, Pa Ayo Adebanjo.

The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Felix Morka in a statement issued Wednesday said Adebanjo was an accomplished journalist, lawyer, nationalist and politician.

He said: “As a major player in the Nigerian political space, his influence and relevance were cherished both at regional and national levels for over seven decades.

“A core Awoist, he was famed for his relentless advocacy for true federalism and progressivism. His role, alongside other patriots, in sustaining the struggle to enthrone democracy in the country remains legendary.

“Sadly, our dear nation has lost an irreplaceable patriot whose invaluable contributions to shaping our country’s socio-political landscape will remain indelible.”

Morka noted that the ruling party condoled with the family of the late Adebanjo, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Yoruba nation and the government and people of Ogun State over the painful exit of such an iconic personality.