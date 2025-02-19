FG Disburses $68.36m to 28 States in World Bank-assisted $750m SABER Programme

Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja





Despite not providing any hint on when it commenced the implementation of the $750 million World Bank-assisted States Action on Business Enabling Reforms (SABER) Programme-for-Results, the federal government announced yesterday that 33 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) had signed the Subsidiary Loan Agreement (SLA) under the programme, with 28 states so far receiving disbursements totalling $68.36 million.

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun had in November 2023 announced SABER as the successor programme of the States Fiscal Transparency and Accountability and Sustainability (SFTAS), another World Bank-assisted $1.5 billion programme which was designed to nudge the sub-nationals into inculcating the virtues of accountability and transparency in governance.

However, since Edun’s disclosure, not much information had been in the public domain on the implementation of the new programme until yesterday when the federal government announced through the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Finance,

Mrs. Lydia Shehu, that 33 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) signing the Subsidiary Loan Agreement (SLA) under the SABER programme.

A statement issued last night by the Director, Press and Public Relations, Ministry of Finance, Mohammed Manga quoted Jafiya as saying that 28 states had received between $1 million and $4 million in prior results disbursements, totalling $68.36 million.

The statement read: ” In its avowed determination to improve the business environment in the country, the Federal Government of Nigeria, in collaboration with the World Bank has declared the 2025 National Sensitization Workshop on the States Action on Business Enabling Reforms (SABER) Programme-for-Results open in Abuja – a $750 million initiative aimed at incentivizing state-level reforms to improve Nigeria’s business climate.

“The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Finance, Mrs Lydia Shehu Jafiya, while declaring the event open, emphasized the significance of the programme in fostering economic growth through business-friendly reforms.”

The statement quoted the Permanent Secretary as saying: “We are committed to creating an enabling environment that promotes business competitiveness and attractiveness.”

She added that “the SABER programme is a critical component of our efforts to enhance the business climate and drive economic growth.”

“The Permanent Secretary highlighted the progress made so far, with 33 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) signing the Subsidiary Loan Agreement (SLA) under the SABER programme.

“Mrs. Jafiya informed that 28 states have received between $1 million and $4 million in prior results disbursements, totalling $68.36 million.

“She acknowledged the challenges faced by states in implementing reforms but encouraged them to persevere,” the statement added.

It stressed that Jafiya assured that the government would continue to support states in their efforts to improve the business environment and attract investments.

The Permanent Secretary also emphasised the importance of transparency and accountability in the implementation of the SABER programme, saying, “we must ensure that the programme’s objectives are achieved in a transparent and accountable manner.”

By streamlining processes for land acquisition and ownership, the Permanent Secretary further disclosed that the programme aims to reduce bureaucratic hurdles and make it easier for businesses to operate.

Additionally, she said the SABER programme seeks to enhance private investment in fibre optic deployment, strengthening regulatory frameworks to support this growth.

The programme also prioritizes the strengthening of investment promotion agencies and public-private partnership units, recognizing the critical role these entities play in attracting investment and driving economic growth.

SABER slso aims to improve transparency and efficiency in government-to-business services, reducing the complexity and uncertainty that can often hinder business operations.

According to the statement, the programme builds on the successes of the States Fiscal Transparency, Accountability, and Sustainability (SFTAS) initiative, which promoted fiscal transparency and accountability at the sub-national level.

The SABER programme’s disbursements are contingent upon annual verification by an Independent Verification Agent (IVA), ensuring that states meet agreed reform milestones.

Programme Leader for Equitable Growth, Finance, and Institutions at the World Bank, Bertine Kamphuis, underscored the need for additional technical assistance, including in-person and smaller technical group meetings.

Also, National Programme Coordinator of the SABER Programme,

Dr. Ali Mohammed elaborated on the program’s financial structure, emphasizing that the $750 million budget encompasses not only Programme-for-Results (PforR) disbursements but also capacity building for state officials and implementation partners.

Under the now-ended SFTAS Programme introduced by former President Muhammadu Buhari administration,eligibility and clear-cut criteria were outlined for states to get disbursement from the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF).

The criteria were open to civil society organisations and the media, who also assessed benefiting states based on their performance.