Saudi Govt Expended $47m on 98 Nigerian Communities in Need of Humanitarian Aids

•Embassy donates 100 tonnes of dates

Michael Olugbode in Abuja and Hammed Shittu in Ilorin





The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, yesterday, said that, his country spent the sum of $47 million humanitarian aid to support 98 different projects across Nigeria last year.

The expended funds, according to the Saudi government, was through King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief).

Chief Operating Officer, Abubakr A-Sidiq Philanthropic Home, Farid Salman, who stated this in Ilorin, yesterday, on the sidelines of commissioning ceremony of the orphan support project, organised by the philanthropic home and funded by KSrelief said, the gesture was to assist displaced persons, enhancement of healthcare and empowerment of communities in the country.

Mr. Salman added that, “KSrelief has been a cornerstone of humanitarian efforts in Nigeria, funding projects that address critical needs in food, security, health education and early recovery.”

In another development, the Embassy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, has distributed 100 tons of dates to Nigeria as part of its annual humanitarian relief efforts in the country.

According to a statement by the embassy, the initiative, facilitated by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief), aims to support vulnerable families across the country and strengthen the deep-rooted ties between the two nations.

During the ceremony, the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to Nigeria, Ambassador Faisal bin Ibrahim Al-Ghamdi, conveyed the Kingdom’s dedication to humanitarian causes.

He expressed his profound gratitude to King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud for their unwavering support in providing aid to Muslims and underserved communities worldwide.

He emphasised that Saudi Arabia remained steadfast in its commitment to fostering Islamic solidarity and providing relief to those in need.

Al-Ghamdi explained that this year’s distribution includes 50 tons of dates for Abuja and another 50 tons for Kano, continuing Saudi Arabia’s tradition of assisting Nigeria through humanitarian donations.