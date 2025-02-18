Radda Tasks NWDC on Equitable Allocation of Resources to States

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

Governor Dikko Umaru Radda of Katsina State has urged the leadership of the North West Development Commission (NWDC) to ensure equitable allocation of resources to states within the region.

Radda, who is also the Chairman of the North-west Governors’ Forum, said the resources should be allocated based on specific needs and population of each state in the region.

In an audience with the leadership of the commission at the Katsina Government House, the governor explained that equitable distribution of resources would enhance development.

In a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed on Tuesday, Radda said: “We urged the commission to allocate resources equitably, considering the specific needs of each state based on population, size and level of devastation.”

He reiterated that the commission was not just an institution, but a critical intervention by the Federal Government that must be recognized and utilised effectively in order to tackle the region’s “unique challenges”.

Describing insecurity as the major challenge of the North-west, the governor appealed to members of the commission to join forces with security agencies and governors within the region to eliminate the hoodlums orchestrating the security challenges.

He stressed the importance of collaboration with state governments and key stakeholders in the region in order to maximize the commission’s impact.

According to the governor, “We stand united as leaders of the North-west, setting aside political differences to work towards economic prosperity. Our full support is behind this commission, and we pledge to work closely with its management to ensure it delivers meaningful development to our people.”

Earlier, the Chairman of the Commission, Hon. Lawal Samaila Yakawada, emphasized the legislative foundation supporting the commission’s mandate and functions.

He said the Act establishing the commission was passed under the leadership of the President of the Senate to ensure smooth operations and effective implementation of policies.

He added that their primary responsibility would be to “guarantee that regulations are seamlessly executed, and the necessary structures are in place for the commission to function optimally”.

On his part, Senator Muntari Dandutse of Katsina South admonished the commission to prioritise the rehabilitation and integration of internally displaced persons in the region.

While lamenting that many people have lost their homes and farmlands and required support to rebuild their lives, the senator said: “We must ensure the rehabilitation and reintegration of those displaced by insecurity.”