DBI, SBTS to Train Nigerian Youth on Business Processing Operations

Oghenevwede Ohwovoriole in Abuja





The Digital Bridge Institute (DBI), in partnership with Small Business Training Solutions (SBTs) is to train Nigerian youth on Business Processing Operations (BPOs) with a view to making Nigeria a global leader in outsourcing jobs.

This was disclosed in Abuja, Monday at the official launch of stakeholders’ engagement on partnership for capacity building and job opportunities.

The partnership will create 100,000 direct jobs through digital training with different durations depending on the course of training.

According to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of SBTS, Evelyn Lewis, the partnership seeks to train Nigerian youth with a target budget of $200 million.

“Our goal is clear; to create 100,000 new digital jobs in Africa over the next five years.

“This partnership is not just about skills development, it is about economic empowerment, digital inclusion, and Africa’s competitiveness in the global economy.

“With what we have at hand and what we hope to raise, our target is to raise $200 million for the training of Nigerian youth,” she said.

Lewis stated that the world was rapidly evolving, adding that in today’s digital economy, the ability to adapt and equip people with relevant skills determines not only individual success but national progress.

He said: “We recognise that Africa holds immense talent, yet access to structured and scalable training programmes remains a challenge. This is the gap we are here to fill.

“Together, we are leveraging our combined expertise to create an innovative, scalable, and sustainable model that provides globally competitive training programmes that are not only theoretical but hands-on and industry-driven.

“We bridge the skills gap by aligning learning outcomes with employer needs, ensuring graduates are job-ready, create real job opportunities by linking trained professionals with employment pipelines, including internships, outsourcing engagements, and entrepreneurship support.

“Expands access to digital learning through modern platforms, distance learning, and micro-credentials, ensuring that education is not confined to physical classrooms but extends to every willing learner, no matter where they are.”

In his remarks, the President/CEO, DBI, Mr. David Daser, said the aim of the partnership aligned with DBI’s mandate to bridge the digital divide.

Daser said that the DBI mandate was to bridge the digital divide by equipping individuals with cutting-edge ICT and telecommunications skills essential for success in today’s fast-evolving digital landscape.

According to him, “Over the years, we have trained thousands of professionals, students, and entrepreneurs, and we remain committed to advancing digital literacy as a catalyst for economic growth.

“Together, we will provide high-quality, practical training that empowers young Nigerians to build sustainable careers, launch businesses, and become job creators rather than job seekers.

“The programme will focus on entrepreneurship, digital marketing, software development, cybersecurity, and business management, ensuring our youth are not only skilled but also competitive in the global market.

“Beyond skills training, this partnership will offer mentorship, access to funding opportunities, and business incubation support, ensuring a seamless transition from training to employment or entrepreneurship.

“This is the kind of initiative that will help Nigeria unlock the full potential of its youthful population.”

In her remarks, Aisha Lewis, a partner at SBTS, who spoke virtually, stated that the world’s next leading workforce was already here in Nigeria.

“The question is are we ready to drive Africa’s digital economy?

“By 2030, 170 million digital tech jobs will be added and we want to make sure that African youth can contribute from home,” she said.

In his welcome address, the Head of Public Affairs Unit, DBI, Akin Ogunlade, said that the partnership was a testament to shared vision of fostering sustainable development through education, training, and skills acquisition to compete in today’s global economy.

Ogunlade urged all stakeholders, government agencies, private sector leaders, and the media to support, promote, and advocate for digital skills training as a key driver of national development.

“Through this initiative, we aim to provide young entrepreneurs and small business owners with practical training, mentorship, and digital tools that will enhance their competitiveness and enable them to contribute meaningfully to Nigeria’s economy.

“Our goal is not just to train but to empower, equip, and inspire a new generation of digitally skilled professionals and entrepreneurs,” Ogunlade said.