Four UNN Students Die At Off-Campus Party, Varsity Declares Three Days of Mourning

Gideon Arinze in Enugu

The University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), has declared three days of mourning following the death of four students at an off-campus party in Nsukka, Enugu State.

The university also dismissed reports that seven students died in the incident, clarifying that four students were confirmed dead, while six others were receiving medical attention at different hospitals.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Simon Ortuanya, disclosed this while addressing journalists on the incident, which occurred on Wednesday, November 11, 2026.

He said 10 students were involved in the gathering organised to celebrate one of their friends who had completed his final-year examinations.

According to him, the students reportedly consumed substances suspected to be alcohol and drugs, after which four of them died. The six survivors are currently at various stages of recuperation in hospital.

Describing the incident as “a death too many”, Ortuanya announced three days of mourning, during which all social and academic activities in the university would be suspended.

“Within these three days, all social and academic activities will be suspended in the university,” he said.

The vice-chancellor also announced the suspension of a town hall meeting earlier scheduled between the university community and the Enugu State Governor, thanking the governor for his understanding.

He expressed condolences to the families, friends and colleagues of the deceased students, saying the university community shared in their grief.

Ortuanya also dismissed reports that all the students involved in the incident were from the Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences, clarifying that they came from different departments.

He reiterated the university’s ban on sign-out celebrations, warning students against activities that could endanger their lives.

He said graduation should be a period of reflection rather than an occasion for reckless celebrations.

The vice-chancellor added that the university was cooperating with security agencies to establish the actual circumstances surrounding the deaths.