Kwara PDP Guber Candidate, Kawu, Unveils 3-Point Vision, Promises to Establish N100bn Security Fund

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Kwara State governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2027 general election, Mr Sulaimon Bolakale Kawu, has unveiled a three-point vision to refix the state for economic prosperity and good governance.

He pledged to establish a N100 billion Security Trust Fund to tackle insecurity, alongside a series of economic interventions aimed at improving the living conditions of residents if elected governor in 2027.

Kawu made the pledge in Ilorin Thursday while unveiling his three-point vision of secure, productive and prosperity titled, ‘My Covenant with Kwara’ manifesto.

He also promised a 13th-month salary for civil servants and N4 billion monthly hardship allowance scheme for teachers serving in underserved, rural and hard-to-reach communities.

He said his proposed security fund would support intelligence-led operations, strengthen community partnerships, provide better equipment for security agencies and establish a coordinated system for identifying and responding promptly to security threats.

He described security as the foundation of development, lamenting the devastating impact of insecurity on communities, particularly in Kwara North and South Senatorial Districts.

Recalling his recent visits to rural communities, Kawu said the experience had strengthened his resolve to seek the governorship and address the challenges confronting residents.

“My recent visits to rural communities in the state geared me to more actions because at Kaiama, I saw despair written all over Kwarans. These are the people who lost their loved ones to insecurity,” he said.

He explained that his ambition was driven by the need to provide purposeful leadership rather than personal political considerations.

He added that his experience as a retired senior civil servant and former Director of the Rural Electrification Agency had prepared him for the task of governance.

He stated that the manifesto represents a comprehensive development blueprint designed to ensure that government policies translate into tangible benefits for residents across the state.

“This manifesto is about what government must do, how it must do it and, most importantly, who must benefit from it. It demonstrates that, as governor, I will hit the ground running from day one.

“I assure you that I do not seek to enter government with an empty head or mind, as we have seen in recent times,” he said.

Kawu, who described the document as a covenant with the people, said his proposed administration would be anchored on security, economic productivity and infrastructure development.

On economic empowerment, he promised to establish a N9.6 billion revolving loan scheme for traders and another N9.6 billion single-digit interest loan facility for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

He said the initiative would provide businesses with access to affordable financing, stimulate economic activities, create employment opportunities and strengthen the capacity of local entrepreneurs.

On infrastructure, the PDP candidate pledged to prioritise projects capable of supporting businesses, attracting investments, creating jobs and improving the livelihoods of residents.

He also promised to give qualified and competent indigenous contractors consideration in the award and execution of government projects, provided they meet the required standards.

“This policy will help retain government investments within Kwara, strengthen local businesses, create jobs, develop local capacity and ensure that our people directly benefit from the economic activities generated by government projects,” he said.

In the education sector, Kawu promised to rehabilitate dilapidated schools, improve learning environments, provide teaching and learning materials and strengthen teachers’ welfare.

He said rural schools and communities would receive special attention to address the additional challenges confronting children in underserved areas.

“Every child deserves access to quality education irrespective of where they are born or the economic circumstances of their parents,” he stated.

The former REA director maintained that his proposed government would focus on ensuring equal opportunities for residents, regardless of their locations or economic circumstances.

He said the manifesto was informed by his conviction that Kwara could achieve more through strategic planning, competent administration, transparency and people-oriented policies.

Kawu added that his years of experience in public service, particularly in project conception, design, implementation and monitoring would guide his approach to governance.

The PDP gubernatorial candidate expressed confidence that the proposed blueprint would prevent a situation where an incoming administration assumes office without a clear development plan, insisting that every sector and community in the state had been considered in the document.

Also speaking, the Director General of the PDP Campaign Council, Prince Omar Bolaji Gambari, said: “Today is not just the unveiling of a document. It is the day that will be remembered as a full declaration of intent and the day when our candidate laid out his vision, his plan, his policies and programmes that will benefit every Kwara.

“This manifesto is not a document

of empty promises. It is a solemn compact. It is a blueprint forged from thousands of hours of listening to the citizens, the workers, the students, opinion leaders, community associations, traders, market women, entrepreneurs and many others, all over Kwara.

“Engineer Kawu’s manifesto embodies the hopes and aspirations of our people, as well as the struggles we refuse to accept any longer.

“Across every corner of this great state, the message has been clear. Our people are saying no to insecurity, no to banditry, no to unemployment, and no to.despair”

Gambari therefore urged the people of the state to rally round the party’s governorship candidate and other candidates so as to enable the party implement the manifesto for the overall development of the state come 2027.