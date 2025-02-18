Abuja Rubicon Wins Majekodunmi Crown, Independence Cup

Reputed for its competition, pomp and pageantry, the second week of the ongoing 2025 Lagos International Polo Tournament climax in a cliff-hanging finale with visiting Abuja Rubicon sweeping home three major prizes, while home crowd favourites Lagos STL clinched Heritage Cup.

The Abuja-based team defeated top contenders, Lagos STL 13-12 in an engrossing final over the weekend to win the event’s biggest prize, the Majekodunmi Cup and added the Independence Cup as well as the Italian Ambassador’s Cup to emerge the biggest winner of the prestigious polo fiesta.

“This is amazing. We are thrilled with this hard-earned victory which is obviously a reward for our hard work, team chemistry, commitment, courage sportsmanship and support from our teeming supporters who are always there to urge us on throughout our campaigns for honours,” Rubicon Patron, Senator Hadi Sirika declared at the weekend.

“I want to dedicate this Majekodunmi Cup to my mother who has been there for the team, calling every day to express confidence that we would triumph. Even before the final day, she called and asked the team to ensure we bring the Majekodunmi Cup to her.”

The Senator who has led his team to win all the major high-goal polo titles in Nigeria, lauded the Lagos Polo Club and the Tournament Committee for giving his team the opportunity to compete in the reputable polo extravaganza, revered as one of the biggest and the most competitive events in Africa and indeed the world.

Lagos STL team who were the biggest winners of the opening week, clinching the Chapel hill Denham Open Cup and the Oba of Lagos Cup respectively, had led from the opening chukka of the intense finale on Sunday till the finale chukka when they lost grip, allowing Rubicon to draw level and score the winner with just a minute left on the clock.

The third and grand finale week of the prestigious polo festival that galloped off in grand style on February 4, 2025 at the foremost Ribadu Road Polo Ground in Ikoyi, Lagos will see intermediate and low-goals teams jostling for the Low Cup, Silver Cup, major subsidiary trophies and individuals awards on offer.

The Governor Cup, the Sani Dangote Memorial Cup, the Chief of Naval Cup and the Cancer Awareness Bowl in support of the global campaign against deadly Breast Cancer pandemic top the list of the subsidiary prizes to be won in the concluding week that would climax on Sunday, February 23, 2025.