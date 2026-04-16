DOAM Foundation Hosts 15th Charity Golf Tourney, Targets Greater Impact

Funmi Ogundare

The DOAM Foundation is set to host the 15th edition of its annual charity golf tournament on April 18, at the Golf Section of Ikoyi Club 1938, with about 160 players expected to compete in the final round following earlier qualifiers.

The foundation said the tournament, which has become a prominent fixture among golf enthusiasts and supporters, promises a fun-filled experience alongside mouth-watering prizes and trophies for winners.

The qualifying rounds held on April 3 and 4 produced participants who will battle for honours at the highly anticipated event.

The foundation’s Media Liaison Officer, Bukunmi Osunsina, in a statement, also disclosed that the list of sponsors and partners continues to expand, cutting across sectors such as financial services, fast-moving consumer goods, insurance, media, fintech, hospitality and healthcare.

Among the supporting organisations are AccessARM Pension Managers, ARM Holdings Company, Aradel Holdings, Cappa and D’Alberto Limited, Channels Television, Custodian & Allied Insurance, First Bank of Nigeria, Flour Mills of Nigeria, Four Points by Sheraton, GTI Group, Seven-Up Bottling Company, SPAR, and Zenith Bank.

Other sponsors include Access Bank, Air Peace, Cornerstone Insurance, KPMG Advisory Services, Guinness Nigeria, Polaris Bank, and Zinox Technologies, among others, reflecting broad corporate support for the initiative.

On the impact, Osunsina noted that the organisation has impacted over 98,000 lives since inception, largely through the backing of partners and sponsors.

According to her, the foundation hopes to extend its reach further in 2026 through the support garnered from this year’s tournament.

“The event will also provide an opportunity to appreciate corporate organisations and individuals that have consistently supported the competition since its maiden edition,” she stated.

The annual charity golf tournament, the media liaison officer noted, serves as a major fundraising platform for its humanitarian interventions, while also fostering networking and recreational engagement among participants and stakeholders.