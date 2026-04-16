Urhobos of Warri Receive Thomas As He Pledges Fairness to All Constituents

The senator representing Delta South Senatorial District, Senator Joel-Onowakpo Thomas, has restated his commitment to fairness in advancing the interests of the four ethnic nationalities in the senatorial district.

He stated this when he paid a consultative visit to the Warri Urhobo All Progressives Congress (APC) family on Tuesday.

The meeting was held at the Warri residence of the Chairman of the Warri Urhobo APC Leadership Council, Olorogun Bernard Okumagba.

Addressing the gathering, which comprised members of the Warri Urhobo APC Leadership Council, members of the Warri South APC Exco, ward chairmen, councillors, state government appointees and other ward leaders, Senator Thomas, who has served for two years and 10 months, outlined his legislative and developmental strides aimed at bringing tangible federal presence and accelerated development to Delta South Senatorial District.

He stated that he has sponsored eight bills, several of which have already been passed by the Senate and the House of Representatives, with some receiving presidential assent including the Nigeria Maritime University Okerenkoko (Establishment) Bill, signed into law by President Bola Tinubu in January 2025, amongst others.

He stated that the bills are expected to create lasting educational, health and maritime institutions that will generate employment and build local capacity in critical sectors.

He also reported that he has influenced and facilitated a significant number of developmental projects through the various appropriation acts with some of the projects already completed and others scheduled for implementation soon.

Beyond infrastructure, Thomas reminded the meeting that he has directly empowered over 2,000 constituents through multiple targeted programmes including the distribution of motorcycles, deep freezers, sewing machines, grinding machines, generating sets, cassava graters, solar equipment, and agricultural inputs, as well as organising large-scale training and empowerment exercises in conflict resolution, peace-building, solar installation, drug abuse prevention and others.

He also restated his commitment to ensuring fairness in the senatorial district which comprises four ethnic nationalities of Ijaw, Isoko, Itsekiri and Urhobo.

In his remarks, the Chairman of Warri Urhobo APC Leadership Council, Olorogun Okumagba, commended Joel-Onowakpo for his commitment to fairness, equity and inclusive representation.

The meeting was attended by prominent Warri Urhobo APC leaders, party officers, former and serving political office holders, women leaders and youth leaders including Chief Vincent Okudolor, Hon. Mark Ikpuri, Chief Isaac Emifoniye, Chief Victor Okumagba, Chief Peter Agiri (former Warri South Council Chairman), Chief Femi Okumagba (President-General of Okere Urhobo Kingdom), Chief Westham Adehor, Chief (Mrs) Ann Gagiyovwe (Vice-Chairman of the APC in Warri South LGA) and Chief Charlie Esharegaran (former Vice Chairman of Warri South LGA Council),

Mr. Dafe Ukuvwere (Secretary of the APC in Warri South LGA), Chief (Mrs) Victoria Iguwe, Chief Sylvester Ijabor, Hon. Gabriel Okandeji, Hon. Obruche Obodo, Dr. Marvis Onojeghwo and over 100 other Warri Urhobo APC members.