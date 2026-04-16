Ecobank Announces Fifth Edition of Adire Lagos Experience

Ecobank Nigeria, a subsidiary of the leading Pan‑African financial services group, Ecobank Group, has announced the fifth edition of the Adire Lagos Experience, its flagship cultural and creative industry showcase.

The event will take place from June 11–14, 2026, at the Ecobank Pan African Centre (EPAC), Victoria Island, Lagos.

The 2026 edition is themed ‘Threads Across Borders,’ celebrating the depth and global resonance of Adire as a uniquely Nigerian art form, while positioning it within Africa’s broader textile and cultural narrative.

Rooted in Nigeria’s rich heritage, the Adire Lagos Experience continues to serve as a gateway for cross‑border cultural exchange, reinforcing Ecobank’s Pan‑African vision through culture‑led commerce.

The four‑day event will feature over 100 vendors, with the exhibition remaining predominantly Nigerian, reflecting the country’s leadership as the home and heartland of Adire production.

To enrich diversity and continental collaboration, 10 per cent of participating vendors will come from outside Nigeria, offering complementary African textile expressions and creative perspectives that foster knowledge exchange and cross‑border partnerships.

Speaking on the upcoming event, the Head, SMEs, Partnerships and Collaborations at Ecobank Nigeria, Omoboye Odu, highlighted the intentional balance between cultural authenticity and Pan‑African inclusion.

“Adire is proudly Nigerian, and this platform remains firmly anchored in celebrating our local artisans and creative enterprises. At the same time, Ecobank’s Pan‑African mandate allows us to thoughtfully open the space to creators from other African markets, encouraging collaboration, shared learning, and trade connections that elevate African craftsmanship as a whole,” she said.

Beyond the exhibition booths, the Adire Lagos Experience 2026 will offer indigenous cuisine, African music and cultural performances, alongside curated networking and business engagement sessions designed to strengthen linkages across the Adire and wider creative value chain—from artisans and designers to merchants, buyers and cultural enthusiasts.

As part of its ongoing commitment to supporting SMEs and the creative economy, Ecobank has opened registration for prospective exhibitors, with selected applicants eligible to receive complimentary exhibition booths. Applications close on April 28, 2026.

Through the Adire Lagos Experience, Ecobank continues to champion Nigeria’s cultural leadership while advancing Pan‑African collaboration—transforming heritage into enterprise and reinforcing its role as a truly Pan‑African institution driving impact beyond banking.