Twist in Lagos Assembly Crisis as DSS Storms Complex, Shuts Speaker’s Office

Segun James

As the crisis rocking the Lagos State House of Assembly escalates, operatives of Department of State Services have stormed the Assembly premises.

Although it could not be ascertained why the DSS stormed the Assembly premises, THISDAY gathered that operatives also sealed off the office of the Speaker currently occupied by Mrs Mojisola Lasbat Meranda.

As at the time of this report, Meranda is presiding over a plenary session. The DSS operatives never invaded the chambers.

The heavy presence of the opratives at all entrances leading to the chamber is giving anxiety to members, THISDAY learn.

It was learnt that the DSS operatives locked the Speaker Office.

As at the time of filing this report, lawmakers are currently sitting for today’s plenary.

Details later…