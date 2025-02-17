NAUTH Board Chair Lauds Tinubu, Unfolds FG’s Improved Healthcare Drive in S’East

Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja

The newly appointed Board Chairman of Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital (NAUTH), Hon. Ali Bukar Dalori, has pledged the continued support of the Bola Tinubu-led administration to the improvement of healthcare in the South-east region and the country at large.

The NAUTH Board Chairman, who stated this during his maiden visit to NAUTH, added that the Tinubu-led government has a vested interest to improve the healthcare projections in the South-east region as demonstrated by various people-oriented projects which have been put in place to enhance healthcare delivery in Anambra State and other parts of the region in general.

Dalori also commended the Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, for his giant strides, commitment and support towards the establishment of a modern state-of-the-art radio diagnostic centre at NAUTH, which when completed, will bolster the fight against several diseases in the South-east region.

The centre, he noted, is the first of its kind in the region which no past health minister had achieved before now.

The new board chairman, while meeting with members of staff, assured them of improved welfare, well-being and motivation.

The Chief Medical Director of NAUTH, Prof. Joseph Ugboaja, equally commended President Bola Tinubu for his dedication to meeting the healthcare needs of Ndi Igbo.

He also acknowledged the minister, Pate, who has brought visible difference to health care delivery in Nigeria, and working tirelessly to change the medical narratives in the country through the president’s Renewed Hope Agenda, to ensure Nigeria catches up with the rest of the world in terms quality medicare.

Ugboaja thanked President Tinubu for his massive support to the mega projects at NAUTH, adding that it was a testament to the president’s love for Anambra and the Igbo in general.