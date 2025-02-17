It’s Evil that Wike, Fayose Are Destroying PDP, Says Ex-Ekiti Gov’s Brother

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

Isaac Fayose, a younger brother to former Governor of Ekiti State, Mr Ayo Fayose, at the weekend accused the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, as well as his (Isaac’s) elder brother, Ayo, of destroying the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for their selfish personal interests.

Stressing that the PDP is now a shadow of its old self, Isaac Fayose, who spoke on ‘Mic On’’, an online podcast anchored by Seun Okinbaloye, stressed that it was ‘evil’ that after using the party to achieve their political aims, including becoming governors at different times, both politicians now seek to run down the party.

Since the last presidential election, which the PDP lost, it has failed to put its house in order, a development further fuelled by the alleged attempt by the former Rivers governor, Wike, to control the levers of power in the opposition party. This is despite taking up an appointment with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) at the federal level. But Isaac Fayose argued that Nigeria is currently a one-party state due mainly to the activities of the duo as well as the near incapacitation of the Labour Party (LP), the special Purpose Vehicle, under which former Governor Peter Obi contested the 2023 presidential poll.

“My brother (Ayo Fayose) and Wike keep trying to destroy the PDP. I will use the word ‘destroy’ PDP. I think it’s bad because I can’t imagine using these steps (rung) to climb up and get in there now and say, okay, let me destroy these steps.

“How will I get down? I mean, how will others come up? So I think they’re trying to destroy the party that has given them eight years as governors. That’s evil to me. That was why I said, no, if you are not going to change, I will change. I don’t want to be your friend again,” Isaac Fayose stated.

He also slammed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for conducting what he termed sham elections, insisting that the electoral umpire cannot conduct free and fair elections for now. According to him, what has been going on is mere selection.

The businessman opined that as long as the current system prevails, nothing will change in 2027, as President Bola Tinubu will seek re-election and still win.

‘‘As long as they are on selection, president Bola Tinubu is coming back 100 per cent. PDP is dead courtesy of my brother and Wike and others. We are currently a one-party state.

“Someone like Wike was a local government chairman and governor and you are happy to destroy the party? You are working with the APC, talking down on your party. What do you call that?,” he queried.

He explained that even in Ekiti where Ayo Fayose is the leader of the PDP, while everybody is looking up to him to show direction, he has been hobnobbing with the APC Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, and has already endorsed him for a second even when he has barely spent two years on the saddle.

According to Isaac Fayose, unless the current INEC chairman is removed and the electoral body reformed, the 2027 election will be a walkover for the current president. Besides, he noted that with what happened in Edo in the last governorship election, Tinubu will likely win in 2027.

“PDP is empty. Look at what my brother is doing to the PDP. They are like carcasses now,” Isaac Fayose maintained.

He also took a swipe at the Ekiti governor, contending that he hasn’t done much to deserve a second term, with soaring unemployment and dilapidating road infrastructure in the state.