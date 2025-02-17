Amid Mounting Opposition, Matawalle Affirms North’s Support for Tinubu

*Cautions Babachir Lawal

*Highlights killing of 8,000 terrorists, rescue of 8,000 kidnap victims as key achievements

*Arewa think tank says region not divided against president

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, yesterday, pushed back on recent comments by former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGoF), Babachir Lawal, regarding the much-talked-about 2027 presidential ambition of President Bola Tinubu.

Matawalle, in a statement by Director, Information and Public Relations in the ministry, Henshaw Ogubike, emphasised that Tinubu had made commendable strides in governance, and Lawal and his associates will be surprised by the resounding support the president would receive from the north in 2027.

He stated, “President Bola Tinubu, who has been in office for just 19 months, has made significant contributions to all regions of Nigeria, including the north. The people of the north will rally behind Mr. President to build upon the achievements and reforms he has initiated.”

The minister highlighted several key areas where he said Tinubu had made impactful reforms that warranted support from the northern electorate, particularly, in the area of security and defence.

He maintained, “In 2024, Nigerian security forces neutralised over 8,000 terrorists and bandits, arrested 11,600 criminals, and recovered more than 10,000 weapons. This robust action has significantly improved security across the north.

“The successful rescue of approximately 8,000 kidnap victims underscores the government’s commitment to ensuring the safety of all citizens. Also, the establishment of the Multi-Agency Anti-Kidnap Fusion Cell (MAAKFC) in December 2024, in collaboration with the UK’s National Crime Agency, has enhanced strategic coordination in the fight against kidnapping.

‘The north remains steadfast in its support for President Tinubu. Any insinuation to the contrary is a deliberate attempt to sow discord and undermine our national security.”

From the economic point of view, the minister said initiatives, like the creation of the Ministry of Livestock Development, aimed to tap into the agricultural potential of the north, promote economic growth, and empower millions, particularly, women and youths in the north.

“This initiative is expected to transform rural communities and contribute to food security. The recent decline in grain prices across the country is a testament to the effectiveness of the government’s agricultural policies,” Matawalle said.

He explained that the Tinubu administration had prioritised infrastructure projects vital for economic growth in the north, including road construction and improvement of the transportation network.

“Also of importance is the local government autonomy: the local government autonomy signed into law by Tinubu empowers local administrations to function effectively, ensuring accountability and better governance at the grassroots level,” he maintained.

Matawalle urged critics, like Lawal, to evaluate Tinubu’s scorecard objectively rather than dismissing his efforts.

“It is essential for us in the north to assess the tangible benefits of the president’s reforms. The cries of dissent should not overshadow the progress being made,” he stated.

The minister affirmed that the legacy of Tinubu’s reforms was one of hope and progress for all Nigerians—young and old, male and female, in every corner of the country. He urged everyone to unite behind the president as he continued to work towards a prosperous and secure Nigeria.

Lawal had in an interview with a national newspaper affirmed that the north could never forgive Tinubu over the manner he allegedly brought suffering to the region through his nail-biting reforms.

The former SGF reiterated (Nasir) El-Rufai’s warning that the north was massively mobilising ahead of the 2027 polls.

He stated, “The north is seriously mobilising with a consensus that Bola Tinubu must give way in the 2027 election.

“There is no doubt about the consensus. There’s no argument about that. I may not have been supporting El-Rufai’s position. But on this one, I will join him to see how we can stop Bola Tinubu from winning the 2027 election. Because if he does win, you know there will be one large refugee camp.”

Meanwhile, a northern group, Arewa Think Tank (ATT), dismissed the claims in some quarters by critics that the northern part of the country was divided against Tinubu ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

The group said, on the contrary, the north was firmly and in full support of Tinubu for the second term bid, adding that until 2031, there is no vacancy in Aso Rock, Nigeria’s presidential seat of power.

In a press statement by Chief Convener of ATT, Muhammad Yakubu, the group said, “If northern people are divided against President Tinubu, they are doing so at their own peril because their own son was in power for eight years without any meaningful impact in the region.

“So how wise is it to displace the leader that is walking the talk and giving them hope for a better tomorrow. We want to agree with the Secretary General of Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) that the forum is non-partisan and does not involve itself in promoting or antagonising any candidate for the presidential race.

“Our position also is that the north is not divided, it’s Tinubu all the way to 2031 because the north is always the political stabiliser of Nigeria. Why would anyone start to think of power grabbing barely one year and some months into Tinubu’s tenure, when the president is boldly sacrificing his political popularity to rescue the country from economic bankruptcy, which many before him could not achieve.”

ATT added, “Our able resident is really sacrificing his popularity to help our nation from collapsing, he has refused to divide and share style of leadership, he has chosen to revamp our economy and rebuild our industries, agencies and even our international reputation.

“Recently, there have been growing concerns about opposition forces and desperate politicians from various regions, including the north, who are determined to undermine the current administration before the 2027 elections. But it is obvious these factions, within and outside the ruling party, are driven by personal agenda rather than genuine concerns for national progress.”

The group maintained that the northern region remained steadfast in its commitment to the country’s stability and progress, stressing that this extends to supporting Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027.

ATT stated, “The current members of the opposition, which include some who feel excluded from the corridors of power, are leveraging their positions to destabilise the government. Their efforts are less about advancing northern interests and more about addressing their own grievances and failures.

“It is a known fact the Tinubu administration is undertaking significant reforms aimed at revitalising Nigeria’s ailing systems. These reforms, though challenging and sometimes unpopular, are designed to address deep-rooted issues and set a foundation for sustainable growth.

“Real change requires making tough choices that may cause short-term discomfort but are crucial for long-term improvement. While the immediate effects of these reforms might be harsh, it is essential to understand that such measures are often necessary to correct systemic problems.

“The Tinubu government, despite facing criticism, is working with a vision to steer Nigeria towards a more functional and prosperous future. Recognising the need for sacrifices and understanding the rationale behind hard decisions can provide a more balanced view of the administration’s efforts and intentions.”