Tunde Ayeni Hits Back at Adaobi Alagwu over DNA Certificate, Insists Certificate is Fake

The controversy surrounding the paternity of the daughter of Abuja based lady Adaobi Alagwu has once again popped up in the media with her release of a DNA certificate which businessman, Dr Tunde Ayeni, emphatically described as not only compromised but fake.

In a press release, which he personally signed, Dr Ayeni noted: “This lady is being clever by half. She is haunted by her reckless past and is truly desperate. It is this desperation that is pushing her on this journey to infamy and ultimate disgrace.

“It has become necessary to once again address the persistent and shameful campaign of blackmail, deceit, and defamation orchestrated by Ms. Adaobi Alagwu. When I say the certificate is fake, it is a position informed by indisputable facts. First, the result was meant to be out in five days. Later, a letter, purportedly from the centre, came pushing the date the result will be ready by two extra days. When we cross checked from the centre, they denied knowledge of the said letter and Indian name that signed it. At that point, it became crystal clear to us that the process has been compromised and that the outcome can not be genuine. We have since discovered other nefarious steps taken to come about the so-called DNA certificate.”

He said further: “Despite multiple public statements, legal affirmations, and sworn affidavits unequivocally denying any ties or paternity claims, Ms. Alagwu continues her relentless campaign of falsehoods.”

The release noted: “For instance, it was not a mere coincidence that it was at the critical point in time when we were expecting the results that Google found out that the email we used had been compromised. At that point, we lost confidence in the process and the centre. It was then we requested for another DNA at another center, which the lady rebuffed,” he added.

“Let it be stated clearly that: