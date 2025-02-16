Gov Sani Receives Yero, Hunkuyi, Shehu Sani, Others to APC

Tambuwal: No Politician with Conscience will Defect to Ruling PartyChuks Okocha in Abuja and John Shiklam in Kaduna

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has received some prominent chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

This is just as a former Governor of Sokoto State and senator representing Sokoto South senatorial district, Aminu Tambuwal, expressed his disappointment over the recent defections of PDP members to the ruling APC, stressing that no politician with conscience will join the APC.



Among the prominent PDP defectors are a former governor of Kaduna State, Muktar Ramalan Yero; a former senator who represented Kaduna Central Senatorial Zone, Shehu Sani; former senator for Kaduna North Senatorial zone and governorship candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) in Kaduna during the 2023 elections, Suleiman Hunkuyi; a former member House of Representatives, Sani Shaaban,

Others are a two term senator who represented Kaduna South senatorial zone, Danjuma La’ah; a former National Organising Secretary of PDP, Abubakar Mustapha, and a former Nigerian envoy to South Korea, Ambassador Sule Buba, among several others.



Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the governor, Ibraheem Musa, said in a statement issued last night that the defectors were received at a ceremony at Murtala Square Kaduna.

Musa said the governor assured the 50 party stalwarts, mostly members of the opposition PDP, that they will be treated equally in the state APC.

Governor Sani said the popularity and acceptability of the APC was because of its just leadership at both the state and federal levels.



The governor said: “In the 2027 election, the electorate will vote for APC in all the elections, from top to bottom.

“At the top, our leader, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will be elected. At the state level, the party will be voted for at the gubernatorial, National and State Assembly elections, by the Grace of God.”

Meanwhile, Tambuwal has stated that the defections were based on ‘stomach infrastructure.’

Speaking to journalists yesterday shortly after the North-west Zonal meeting of the PDP held at Hotel 17, Kaduna, Tambuwal attributed the defections to “stomach infrastructure” rather than the interest of the people.

“People leave parties for certain reasons or different reasons, but what I have been observing in the past are defections not based on the interest of the people but based on stomach infrastructure,” Tambuwal said.



According to him, “if you are talking about defecting in the interest of the people, I believe no one can go to the APC. If you are a politician with a conscience, with the current policies being driven by the government of the APC and the current economic doldrum that the APC has driven Nigerians into hardship across the country and the dismal performance of the Tinubu’s administration, there is nothing attractive outside stomach infrastructure.”

Tambuwal questioned the motivation behind the defections, stating that no politician with a conscience would join the APC given its current policies and the economic hardship faced by Nigerians.



“So, those based on stomach infrastructure are not worrisome. It is for all of us who believe in this country, who believe in the service of the people, to continue to come together and work out something that will ensure that by 2027, we ease out this administration that lacks focus, that has no compassion, that does not have any direction and that is riderless,” he said.

The senator urged like-minded Nigerians to come together and work towards ensuring that the APC was voted out by 2027.

Meanwhile, the PDP in the North-west has reiterated its commitment to providing leadership and moving the country forward, vowing to oust the APC from power in Nigeria.

According to a communique read by the Northwest Zonal Chairman, Alhaji Bello Gwarzo, the party resolved to take its rightful position at the national level and provide leadership to move the country forward.