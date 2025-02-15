Kwara-born Lawyer Joins Advisory Council of Emerging Political Leaders’ Fellowship

Joy Imie

The Emerging Political Leaders Fellowship (EPLF) has appointed Kwara-born legal practitioner and Executive Director of the Eagles Foundation for Humanity (EFFH), Titilope Tawakkaltu Anifowoshe, to its Technical Advisory Council for 2025.



Anifowoshe in her new role is expected to provide strategic guidance, support participant development, and contribute to key programme phases, including selection, training, mentorship, and evaluation.

Her appointment comes shortly after her selection to the Vetting Panel of the Liberia-based Young Political Leadership School, further demonstrating her growing influence in the field.



EPLF in a statement added that Anifowoshe will be involved in evaluating applications, conducting interviews, and identification of 25 outstanding individuals with the potential to drive meaningful change in Nigeria’s political landscape.



It informed further that her contributions will extend to enhancing various programme phases, including virtual training, civic engagement activities and, capstone project development, amongst others.

“Drawing on her experience as a former fellow and Alumni of the program, she is well-positioned to significantly impact the fellowship’s outcomes and effectiveness.



“Her dual appointments reflect her growing influence as a champion of leadership development and political engagement across Africa.

“The appointment which is effective for the 2025 fellowship year may be renewed based on mutual agreement and programme needs,” the statement stated.