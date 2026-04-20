Darazo Urges APC to Back Wunti as Consensus Candidate for Bauchi Guber

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

An All Progressives Congress (APC) stalwart and loyalist to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Khamis Musa Darazo, has called on the presidency, the National Chairman of the APC, and key stakeholders in Bauchi State to adopt Dr. Bala Mai Jama’a Wunti as the party’s consensus governorship candidate ahead of the 2027 elections.

Darazo stressed that the call is in line with President Tinubu’s ‘Renewed Hope Agenda’, which prioritizes unity, good governance, economic growth, and people-centred leadership across all levels of government.

Speaking to journalists in an interview at the weekend in Bauchi, he argued that for the agenda to fully take root, a state like Bauchi must present credible and capable leaders who can translate national policies into tangible development at the grassroots.

According to him, Dr. Wunti embodies the ideals of the Renewed Hope Agenda through his leadership capacity, administrative expe-rience, and strong connection with the people.

“The Renewed Hope Agenda is about delivering results, restoring confidence in governance, and building a better future for Nigerians. Dr. Bala Mai Jama’a Wunti has the vision and competence to drive this agenda effectively in Bauchi State,” Darazo stated.

He noted that adopting a consensus candidate would help prevent internal divisions, reduce friction after party primaries, and strengthen the APC’s chances of reclaiming Bauchi State. Darazo emphasized that unity within the party is a key pillar of the Renewed Hope philosophy, urging stakeholders to put collective interest above personal ambition.

Darazo further described Dr. Wunti as a bridge-builder capable of uniting various factions within the party, attracting youth participation, and fostering inclusive governance. He added that aligning Bauchi’s leadership with the Renewed Hope Agenda would accelerate development, improve livelihoods, and ensure that the dividends of democracy reach every corner of the state.

Reaffirming his loyalty to President Tinubu, Darazo urged APC leaders at all levels to take decisive steps that reflect the spirit of the Renewed Hope Agenda by supporting candidates who are credible, widely accepted, and committed to national progress.

“The time has come for APC in Bauchi to embrace unity and strategic leadership. Supporting Wunti as a consensus candidate is not just a political decision—it is a step toward advancing the Renewed Hope Agenda and securing a prosperous future for our people,” he concluded.

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