29 Women Complete Leadership Programme to Strengthen Nigeria’s Health Sector

Twenty-nine women leaders across Nigeria’s health sector have completed the 2025 Nigeria Leadership Journey, a year-long leadership development programme that strengthens women’s influence and impact within the country’s healthcare system.

The initiative, delivered through a partnership between WomenLift Health and Women in Leadership Advancement Network (WILAN), concluded with a two-day in-person “Lift-Off” event in Abuja. The gathering brought together stakeholders from government, development organisations, and the broader health ecosystem to mark the participants’ transition into a new phase of leadership.

For mid-career professionals already working within Nigeria’s health system, the programme focuses on deepening leadership capacity, strengthening participants’ voices, and expanding their professional networks to improve decision-making and health outcomes.

Although women make up a significant proportion of Nigeria’s health workforce, particularly in frontline roles, leadership positions remain disproportionately held by men. This gap is especially critical in a country that accounts for nearly 20% of global maternal deaths, underscoring the urgent need for more inclusive and representative leadership to improve maternal and broader health outcomes. The programme directly addresses this by building a pipeline of women leaders equipped to influence health systems at scale.

Speaking at the event, the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Muhammad Ali Pate, represented by Permanent Secretary Daju Kachollom, emphasised the importance of inclusive leadership in transforming the health sector.

“Nigeria’s health system cannot reach its full potential without inclusive and representative leadership. When women lead, maternal mortality becomes more than a statistic. It becomes a mission. When women lead, primary healthcare is not just infrastructure. It becomes a lifeline. And when women lead, communities do not just receive services. They receive dignity.”

Over the 12-month period, participants engaged in a mix of in-person residencies, virtual learning sessions, mentorship, coaching, and leadership projects. The programme also prioritised systems thinking, influence-building, and peer support as critical components of effective leadership.

President of WomenLift Health, Amie Batson, noted that the underrepresentation of women in leadership is a global challenge.

“Across countries, we see the same pattern: women are central to healthcare delivery but underrepresented in leadership. This partnership reflects a shared conviction that the future of health in Nigeria and across Africa will be shaped by women leaders who are supported to step fully into their influence.”

Following the success of the 2025 cohort, both organisations plan to expand the Leadership Journey in 2026, with a focus on midwifery leadership, recognising the vital role of frontline health workers in improving maternal and newborn outcomes.

Founder and Executive Director of WILAN, Abosede George-Ogan, said the programme goes beyond leadership development.

“This is about amplifying the impact of women who are already shaping the system. We are building a pipeline of confident, connected leaders who are ready to drive change where it matters most,” she said.

The organisers say the initiative reflects a broader shift towards leadership models that combine technical expertise with influence, collaboration, and sustained support networks to drive systemic change in healthcare.