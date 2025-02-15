Fagbemi, FCT CJ, CSLS, Others Urge Improved Criminal Justice Laws

Alex Enumah in Abuja

Critical stakeholders in the justice sector have called for the improvement of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) passed into law in 2015, as well as the Administration of Criminal Justice Law (ACJL) subsequently passed by various states of the federation.

The stakeholders which include; the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Olanipekun Olukayode, the Chief Judge (CJ) of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Justice Hussein Baba Yusuf, as well as the Centre for Socio-Legal Studies (CSLS), made the call at the launch of the 2024 Annual Report and the 2025 Strategic Action Plan of the Administration of Criminal Justice Monitoring Committee (ACJMC).

Speaking at the occasion, Fagbemi observed that, “the journey to a flawless criminal justice system is complex, no doubt; but together, we can overcome these challenges.”

He accordingly called on all stakeholders to continue their steadfast support and collaboration with the ACJMC.”

According to the AGF, the 2024 report stands as documentary evidence of the monitoring committee’s “relentless dedication, innovative strategies and collaborative efforts to improve the nation’s criminal justice landscape.”

He noted that since its enactment, the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) has occasioned transformative changes in the nation’s criminal justice system.

The minister observed that the achievements outlined in the 2024 annual report of the ACJMC is a demonstration of the country’s commitment to making the criminal justice system effective, efficient and fair.

“The committee’s activities have been marked by remarkable achievements and groundbreaking initiatives.

“At the core of the efforts of the committee is the promotion of access to justice and improved pre-trial detention oversight, which is the establishing a network of CSOs, focused on ACJA implementation and emphasizing the importance of stakeholders’ collaboration,” the AGF said.

Also speaking, the EFCC Chairman, Olanipekun Olukoyede who was represented by the Director, Legal Services, Sylvanus Tahir, SAN, observed that as a stakeholder, involved in the daily application of the ACJA in the courts, there was the need for the ACJMC to urgently address some of the provisions of the Act that have been vitiated by the rulings of the superior courts.

He gave as example, the Supreme Court’s decision nullifying Section 396(7) of the ACJA on the case of FRN against Jones Udeh, who was tried along with the former Governor of Abia State, Orji Uzo Kalu.

Olukayode noted that the intention of the provision, that allows elevated judges to conclude part-heard criminal cases, is salutary and should be protected.

He advocated that states should be encouraged to adopt such provision in their enactments similar to the ACJA.

In his own contribution, the President of a criminal justice reform advocacy group, the Centre for Socio-Legal Studies (CSLS), Professor Yemi Akinseye-George, SAN, noted that the launch of the report indicated that much has been achieved in the efforts to reform the nation’s criminal justice system.

While emphasising the organisation’s long standing partnership with ACJMC in advancing legal accountability and efficiency, the president who was represented by the centre’s Programme Officer, Oyinloye Okpajobi, disclosed that the “CSLS has been a key collaborator with the ACJMC,” adding that “this report is a testament to the strides we have made in strengthening the justice system.”

She said CSLS has worked closely with ACJMC on projects to streamline case management, improve access to justice, and ensure compliance with judicial guidelines.

Okpajobi stressed that sustained collaboration is necessary to address systemic issues such as case backlogs, inefficiencies, and human rights concerns within Nigeria’s legal framework.

“This report represents the collective effort of stakeholders committed to making justice more accessible and fair,” he said. “CSLS will remain an active partner in ensuring these reforms translate into tangible improvements for all Nigerians.”

Meanwhile, Chairman of the ACJMC and Chief Judge (CJ) of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Justice Husain Baba Yusuf, said 2024 was a monumental period for the committee, marked by remarkable progress and strategic reforms.

The CJ, who was represented by Justice U. Kekemeke, pointed out that the committee’s achievements last year “are a demonstration of our collaborative efforts and the collaboration of key stakeholders, who have worked tirelessly to implement the ACJA.”

He stressed the importance of technology in ensuring efficient and effective justice delivery and assured that the FCT judiciary will not relent in its effort to modernise its operations.

“In our pursuit of restorative justice, we have laid a strong foundation for a system that is fair and accessible to all, through training and capacity building programmes, we have equipped numerous criminal justice stakeholders with the skills necessary to uphold these standards,” he said.