Tinubu Rejoices with Renowned Educationist, Winifred Awosika at 85

•Hails Dr. Kole Shettima on 65th birthday

Deji Elumoye in Abuja





President Bola Tinubu has joined family, friends, and well-wishers in celebrating the trailblazing educationist and entrepreneur, High Chief, Dr. (Mrs.) Winifred Awosika, on her 85th birthday.

The President, according to a statement issued on Wednesday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, hailed Dr. Awosika’s contributions to Nigeria’s educational sector.

President Tinubu stated: “For over five decades, she shaped the future of countless young Nigerians through her pioneering work as the Founder and Chairman of Chrisland Schools Limited and the Chancellor of Chrisland University.

“Dr. Awosika’s life has been dedicated to pursuing knowledge, excellence, and nation-building. Through her vision, discipline, and commitment to quality education, she has nurtured generations of leaders and professionals who continue to make meaningful contributions to our country.”

Beyond education, the President commended Dr. Awosika’s legacy as an entrepreneur, philanthropist, and role model saying her selfless dedication to empowering future generations has left an indelible mark on Nigeria.

He noted her strong moral values and tireless devotion to human capital development inspire all.

“As you celebrate this remarkable milestone, I sincerely thank you for your invaluable service to the nation. May your years ahead be filled with continued health, joy, and fulfilment,” the President concluded.

President Tinubu has also congratulated prominent political scientist and development specialist, Dr. Kole Shettima, on his 65th birthday.

Dr. Shettima, who is the Director of MacArthur Foundation for Africa, is a notable scholar and activist who has contributed immensely to nation-building.

President Tinubu, in another release by presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, underscored Dr. Shettima’s role in the sustenance of Nigeria’s democracy and advancement of human rights, peace and justice.

The President also acknowledged MacArthur Foundation’s assistance in mentoring new crop of non-state actors and supporting government and non-governmental organisations in addressing pressing developmental challenges.

President Tinubu prays for good health for Dr. Shettima as he continues to rededicate himself to the service of humanity.