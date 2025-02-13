Native League: Beautyplus Apparel By Blessing Eyo Rolls Out New Collection

By Angel Obasi

From silhouettes, bold colour prints and patterns to elegant traditional and formal outfits, African fashion showcase styles celebrating cultural identity and values. Fashion brands are now consistent with the use of African prints in design manipulation, resulting in a landmark change in their collections. Thus, these prints register a broader acceptability and appreciation of African culture and creativity.

At the forefront of this innovative use of African fabrics in modern styling; Beautyplus Apparel, led by the dexterous and innovative Blessing Eyo, the founder and Lead Creative Director rolls out NATIVE LEAGUE collection- a transformative collection of African Ankara and Kampala prints.

This collection features an incredible artistry and craftsmanship that protrude the blend of traditional African aesthetics with modern luxury, offering a variety of sophisticated and chic designs for the contemporary and classy women.

Drawing inspiration from the rich cultural heritage of Africa, the collection pays homage to diverse traditions, vibrant colours, intricate embellishments, patterns and motifs of the black race. The impeccable and exceptional handling employed in curating this collection is topnotch as each design radiates meticulous finesse and a sense of African pride and heritage.

However, this collection is not without its shortcoming. Almost all the designs are made in boubou gowns; and this may feel repulsive to those looking for more chicness and versatility. In essence, this collection appears to be limited for women and older ladies as most young girls and ladies would appreciate shorter length and fit gowns as opposed to oversized and long floating boubou dresses. This explains the non-inclusivity of the collection.

Ultimately, this collection- NATIVE LEAGUE surpasses an ordinary look book of designs but a connection between the past and present; seamlessly expressing a harmony of traditional aesthetics and modern intricate look. The attention to details, functionality, texture and comfort stand out. It is a collection that lends a weight to the fact that African fashion is at par with global trends