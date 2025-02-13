‘Go To Hell’, Ribadu Tells Canada for Denying CDS, Senior Military Officers Visa

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, has expressed outrage against Canadian embassy for denying Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, and other army chiefs visas.

Speaking at the maiden annual lecture of the National Association of the Institute for Security Studies (AANISS), in collaboration with the Department of State Service (DSS), Ribadu said the North American country “can go to hell”.

Ribadu was reacting to comments by the CDS, who narrated how he and other top military officers were billed to be in Canada for an official assignment on Wednesday, but were denied visas.

Musa said the Canada event was about honouring war veterans.

He said the denial was a clear reminder that the country must “stand on its own, stand strong as a nation and should no longer be taken for granted”.

According to him, every disappointment is a blessing.

“Yesterday, I was meant to be in Canada. There’s an event to honour our veterans, those that were injured during battles, and we were meant to be there.

“We were invited with our team. Half has gone and half has been denied. It’s very disappointing,” Musa said.

Ribadu, who could not hide his displeasure, commended the CDS for speaking about the incident.

“Thank you for the courage to say Canada denied you visas. They can go to hell,” the NSA said.

He added, “Even though it’s painful, it’s disrespectful, but we are peaceful and strong and I agree with you that it is time to fix our country.

“Yet, this is another reason we work hard to make Nigeria work.”

Ribadu also praised the CDS for providing purposeful leadership in the war against insecurity.

He noted that all security agencies were collaborating across many parts of the country.