Bickering in legislative houses affects quality of governance

When the Lagos State House of Assembly resumed plenary last week, it was silent on the leadership crisis triggered by the removal of former speaker, Mudashiru Obasa. Yet behind-the-scenes intrigues continue over the fate of the ousted speaker who represents Agege Constituency I. Obasa was removed on 13 January 2025, by 36 out of the 40 members of the House, in an emergency plenary, citing allegations of misconduct, abuse of office and financial impropriety. He was promptly replaced by his deputy, Mojisola Meranda.

Ordinarily, speakers do not have absolute powers of their own. They are just presiding officers and heads of the legislative branch by virtue of being elected by their peers. In other words, they are first among equals. But the moment some of them are elevated to the office, they begin to act like emperors. That, many stakeholders in Lagos believe, was the case with Obasa, the second speaker of the Lagos Assembly to be impeached since the inception of the Fourth Republic in 1999. Besides alleged corruption, Obasa was accused of gross misconduct and poor leadership, and “practices an authoritarian and undemocratic leadership style in discharging his duties.”

In moving the motion for Obasa’s removal, Femi Saheed accused the former speaker of high-handedness and sundry other offences, including “intimidation and oppression by inciting members against one another.” Similarly, Obasa was accused of political insubordination and disrespect for Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu who has washed his hands off what happened in the House. But upon return from his trip, Obasa rejected the impeachment. “I believe I am still the speaker until the right thing has been done. If you want to remove me, remove me the proper way and I will not contest it,” Obasa told a gathering of supporters after dismissing allegations of fraud. One month on, he has refused to move out of his official quarters with insinuations that he has the support of some powerful forces within and outside Lagos.

The essence of what is glibly described as the ‘legislative power of the purse’ is for the lawmakers to expand their democratic leverage on behalf of citizens to serve as watchdogs in the way and manner resources are utilised. But this function cannot be properly undertaken by lawmakers who cannot assert their own independence even on matters as simple as who presides over their affairs. On Obasa, members of the Lagos State House of Assembly have acted in line with section 92 (2) (c ) constitutional provisions. Therefore, the arrest and detention of some members by security agencies is an unfortunate meddling in partisan politics that should never have happened.

Without prejudice to whatever may be the underlining issues that led to the removal of Obasa as speaker, it is important for all stakeholders to ensure that there be no breakdown of law and order in the Lagos State House of Assembly. If those who want Obasa back in his former position have the number, they should test their strength among the lawmakers. The viral video in which most of the members were dancing, singing and urging Miranda to continue in office suggests that Obasa no longer commands the trust of his colleagues. Recourse to blackmail, intimidation and all forms of coercion is antithetical to democratic ideals.

Meanwhile, we are also concerned by the disruptions we continue to witness in the legislative arm of government that call to question the seriousness with which the lawmakers perceive their assignment. The immediate consequence of this interminable bickering in the legislative houses across the country is its toll on the quality of debate and legislation for good governance in the country. The ultimate victims of this unfortunate situation are the people who are denied quality and effective representation.