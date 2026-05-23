Aiyedatiwa Rallies Stakeholders Against Child Abuse, Trafficking in Ondo

Fidelis David in Akure

The Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has called for stronger collaboration among stakeholders to tackle child abuse, trafficking, bullying and other social vices threatening the future of children in the state.

Aiyedatiwa made the call through the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Dr. Seun Osamaye, during a press briefing and one-day stakeholders’ engagement organised ahead of the 2026 National Children’s Day celebration in Akure.

Osamaye described the Children’s Day celebration as more than a ceremonial event, stressing that it serves as a reminder of the collective responsibility to nurture, protect, educate and empower children to become responsible and productive citizens.

She expressed appreciation to Governor Aiyedatiwa, the First Lady, Oluwaseun Aiyedatiwa, development partners, security agencies, civil society organisations and religious leaders for their continued commitment to child welfare and protection across the state.

According to her, rising cases of child abuse, neglect, trafficking, child labour, abandonment and poor access to quality education remain serious threats to the future of many children, hence the urgent need for collective action.

“The theme for this year’s celebration, ‘Future Now: Promoting Inclusion for Every Nigerian Child,’ is a strong call to action for all stakeholders to work together in ensuring that no child is left behind, regardless of gender, disability, socio-economic background, religion or ethnicity,” she said.

Osamaye noted that the Aiyedatiwa administration remained committed to implementing policies and programmes that prioritise child protection, healthcare delivery, education, social inclusion and the overall wellbeing of children and vulnerable persons in the state.

“His administration will continue to prioritise the future of our children as a critical pillar of sustainable development. This is encapsulated in the 10 focal points tagged O’Datiwa Blueprint of the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development,” she added.

The commissioner further explained that the stakeholders’ engagement was organised to strengthen collaboration and develop workable strategies towards advancing child rights advocacy and ensuring a successful Children’s Day celebration in the state.

She disclosed that activities lined up for the celebration include a special sitting of the State Children’s Parliament with the governor, oratory competitions, talent hunts, cultural displays, march past, awareness campaigns and interactive sessions for children.

Osamaye also commended media organisations and development partners for supporting campaigns against child abuse and other social challenges, urging parents, schools, communities and faith-based organisations to work together in creating a safe and enabling environment for children.

“As we celebrate our children, let us remember that the future we desire begins with the investment we make in children today,” she stated.

The Commissioner for Education, Igbekele Ajibefun, represented by his Special Assistant, Dr Yomi Akinrinmade, described the theme of the celebration as timely and thought-provoking.

Ajibefun stressed the need for policies focusing on child healthcare, safety, access to quality education and skills development in line with global standards, while also calling for stronger security measures in schools across the state.

Also speaking, the Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps in Ondo State, Mr Oluyemi Ibiloye, represented by Deputy Commandant Mrs Folasade Olakanse, warned against increasing attacks on schools and called for collective efforts to safeguard children both within and outside school environments.

The Director-General of the Ondo State Contributory Health Commission, Dr Abiodun Oyeneyin, disclosed that over 52,000 women and children had benefited from the state’s free healthcare scheme since 2019, while more than 20,000 babies had been delivered under the initiative.

Delivering a lecture at the event, Professor Bridget Awosika of Adeyemi Federal University of Education urged parents, teachers and caregivers to prioritise the rights, education and welfare of children, including those living with disabilities.

She advised parents not to hide children with special needs but seek support from relevant government agencies and institutions, stressing that advocacy for children’s rights and equal opportunities must remain a collective responsibility.