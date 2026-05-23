Jigawa PDP Endorses Three Senatorial Candidates

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Dutse

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Jigawa State has officially endorsed its three senatorial candidates for the 2027 general elections, concluding its nomination process across the state’s three senatorial districts.

The party’s state chapter announced the candidates following what it described as a successful consensus and endorsement process, similar to the exercise earlier conducted for House of Representatives aspirants.

The endorsements were announced yesterday in a statement issued in Dutse by Umar Kyari Jitau Madamuwa, Publicity Secretary of the PDP in Jigawa State.

According to the statement, for the Jigawa North-West Senatorial District, the party endorsed Dr. Aminu Abdullahi, a medical doctor and university lecturer who previously served as Secretary to the State Government during the administration of former Governor Sule Lamido.

Abdullahi also served as PDP zonal chairman for the district and is a member of the party’s elders’ committee in the state.

In the Jigawa North-East Senate district, the PDP endorsed Alhaji Salisu Mamuda, a former councillor under the defunct Social Democratic Party.

Mamuda previously served as Commissioner for Water Resources under Lamido’s administration, chairman of the PDP in Jigawa State, and zonal chairman for the North-East district.

For the Jigawa South-West Senate district, the party endorsed Alhaji Aminu Wada Abubakar, described by party officials as a young but experienced administrator with strong grassroots support, particularly among youths.

Abubakar, the District Head of Kiyawa and holder of the traditional title of Dokajin Dutse under the Dutse Emirate, hails from the family of the late Alhaji Wada Abubakar, who served as commissioner and later deputy governor during the Second Republic.